Partick Thistle: Danny Seaborne joins on a two-year deal
- From the section Football
Partick Thistle have signed central defender Danny Seaborne on a two-year contract.
The 27-year-old, who can also play at left back, was a free agent after being released by Coventry City on Friday.
The Devon-born defender spent six years at Exeter City and played for a number of clubs on loan before moving to Southampton in 2010.
"Dan's a very good player, he's somebody we've kept track of since January," said manager Alan Archibald.
"When the chance to get him came we grasped it. He's a left sided player at centre half, he's got a good stature about him as well so hopefully he'll add a bit of experience to the squad.
"He'll be straight into the first team, he's part of our squad for Wednesday night. He's done the whole pre-season with Coventry so he'll be ready to go."
Seaborne made 53 appearances at Southampton before signing for Coventry in January following a successful loan spell.
He becomes the third new arrival at Firhill this summer, joining Ryan Stevenson and Abdul Osman.
"I spoke to a lot of people I played with previously and (Coventry manager) Steven Pressley," Seaborne told BBC Scotland. "They had nothing but good things to say.
"It was a good option on the table so I decided to come up here and give it a real go.
"Hopefully I can bring a bit of know-how, a bit of experience, and pass that on to what is quite a young squad.
"The club didn't take a lot of selling to be honest. It's a great option in a decent league in Scotland.
"I'm one of them people who knew about Celtic and Rangers and used to watch their games in the Champions League. Apart from that I didn't really know an awful lot [about Scottish football], but now I've done my research and had a proper look into it, I can see it's a really good and exciting league."