Partick Thistle: Danny Seaborne joins on a two-year deal

Danny Seaborne is the third summer recruit for Jags manager Alan Archibald

Partick Thistle have signed central defender Danny Seaborne on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who can also play at left back, was a free agent after being released by Coventry City on Friday.

The Devon-born defender spent six years at Exeter City and played for a number of clubs on loan before moving to Southampton in 2010.

"Dan's a very good player, he's somebody we've kept track of since January," said manager Alan Archibald.

"When the chance to get him came we grasped it. He's a left sided player at centre half, he's got a good stature about him as well so hopefully he'll add a bit of experience to the squad.

"He'll be straight into the first team, he's part of our squad for Wednesday night. He's done the whole pre-season with Coventry so he'll be ready to go."

Seaborne made 53 appearances at Southampton before signing for Coventry in January following a successful loan spell.

He becomes the third new arrival at Firhill this summer, joining Ryan Stevenson and Abdul Osman.

"I spoke to a lot of people I played with previously and (Coventry manager) Steven Pressley," Seaborne told BBC Scotland. "They had nothing but good things to say.

"It was a good option on the table so I decided to come up here and give it a real go.

"Hopefully I can bring a bit of know-how, a bit of experience, and pass that on to what is quite a young squad.

"The club didn't take a lot of selling to be honest. It's a great option in a decent league in Scotland.

"I'm one of them people who knew about Celtic and Rangers and used to watch their games in the Champions League. Apart from that I didn't really know an awful lot [about Scottish football], but now I've done my research and had a proper look into it, I can see it's a really good and exciting league."