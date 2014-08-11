BBC Sport - Tranmere: Mark Palios says Rovers had emotional pull

Tranmere had emotional pull - Palios

Mark Palios tells BBC Radio Merseyside that his emotional ties to Tranmere Rovers led him to become the League Two club's new executive chairman.

The 61-year-old, who was formerly the chief executive of the Football Association, and his wife Nicola are to take a controlling interest in the club, with outgoing chairman Peter Johnson taking the roles of director and honorary president.

Top videos

Audio

Tranmere had emotional pull - Palios

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Top Stories