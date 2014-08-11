BBC Sport - Tranmere: Mark Palios says Rovers had emotional pull
Tranmere had emotional pull - Palios
Mark Palios tells BBC Radio Merseyside that his emotional ties to Tranmere Rovers led him to become the League Two club's new executive chairman.
The 61-year-old, who was formerly the chief executive of the Football Association, and his wife Nicola are to take a controlling interest in the club, with outgoing chairman Peter Johnson taking the roles of director and honorary president.