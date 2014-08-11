Martin Olsson: Norwich City left-back charged with misconduct

The red card was the third of Olsson's career since he moved to England with Blackburn in 2006

Norwich defender Martin Olsson has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for allegedly making physical contact with referee Simon Hooper in their defeat by Wolves.

The 26-year-old placed a hand on the official following his 60th-minute sending off and his behaviour as he left the field is also under review.

Olsson received a second booking for a tug on Rajiv van La Parra.

He has until 18:00 BST on Thursday to respond to the charge.

The Sweden international is already suspended for Saturday's Championship visit of Watford, but could now face a lengthier ban.

Norwich midfielder Bradley Johnson said: "He's apologised to us. He's a top professional and he works his socks off for the team, so he's disappointed, as we all are, with the result."