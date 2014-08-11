Sir Alex Ferguson 'jinx' is over, says son Darren

Darren Ferguson (left) played under his father at Manchester United

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has said the "jinx" of his father Sir Alex watching his side play was lifted with Saturday's 1-0 win over Rochdale.

Ferguson has long believed that his father's presence at games is bad luck - unless his mother is there too.

But the former Manchester United boss was in attendance as Posh won their League One season-opener at Spotland.

"He'll be delighted that we've won and it's good to break that jinx," Darren told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"The jinx is gone. I hope. It was local-ish for my old man and he came with [former Manchester United assistant] Mike Phelan.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sir Alex Ferguson is a jinx, says son Darren

"He'd have enjoyed watching us win and I'm sure he'll have plenty of tips for what we did wrong."

Sir Alex did not go to Peterborough's League One play-off final victory over Huddersfield in 2011, with "superstitious" Darren concerned that his father's presence could cost his side.

Ferguson senior did attend Posh's Johnstone's Paint Trophy success against Chesterfield in March, but Darren believes the presence of his mother Cathy counteracted his father's bad luck.

Posh failed to win promotion back to the Championship last season, but made a winning start to the new campaign through Kyle Vassell's 61st-minute strike.

"We would have lost that last season. I thought they were outstanding in terms of their battling qualities," said the Peterborough boss.