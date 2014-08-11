David Davis: Birmingham City sign midfielder on a two-year deal

Davis began his Wolves career as a youth-team player in 2008

Birmingham City have signed Wolves central midfielder David Davis for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with Blues and will be eligible for Tuesday's League Cup match against Cambridge.

Davis' arrival came less than a week after Blues midfielder Tom Adeyemi left to join Cardiff.

"It's a very good move for him. He's an excellent character," said Wolves boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"There's midfield players that are ahead of him at present and going to Birmingham gives him a great opportunity now to take his career further."

Davis made 61 appearances for Wolves and also had loan spells at Darlington, Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Chesterfield.