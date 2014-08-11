Huddersfield Town: Mark Lillis takes caretaker manager role

Lillis also served a spell as caretaker boss at Huddersfield in 2013

Huddersfield Town have made academy boss Mark Lillis caretaker manager following the departure of Mark Robins.

Lillis, a former Huddersfield player, will be assisted by coaching staff members Steve Thompson and Steve Eyre.

The 54-year-old told the club website: "Staff, players and fans alike have to pull together and move on."

The Terriers parted company with Robins in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Bournemouth, their opening game of the new Championship season.

Lillis continued: "We have a Capital One cup game at Chesterfield on Tuesday, which is an important one for the club and players after the performance and result on Saturday.

"We must go into the cup game to win and play how we can. A win could kick off a run. I know the fans will get behind the players if they put a shift in, and we've challenged the players to do that."

Lillis takes on the caretaker role for the third time at the John Smith's Stadium, having also been asked to stand-in following the departures of previous managers Simon Grayson and Lee Clark.

Thompson, who was assistant manager to Robins, Coventry manager Steven Pressley, former Leeds boss Brian McDermott, MK Dons manager Karl Robinson, Malky Mackay and ex-Town boss Neil Warnock are among the candidates being touted to take over on a full-time basis.