Jonathan Forte: Oldham boss Lee Johnson praises debutant's impact

Forte also had loan spells at Sheffield United, Crawley and Notts County before joining Oldham

Manager Lee Johnson has praised Jonathan Forte after the striker scored two goals on debut in Oldham's 2-2 draw with Colchester on Saturday.

The 28-year-old recently joined the Latics after being released by Southampton at the end of last season.

Johnson was pleased with Forte's impact, after playing just 15 times in three and a half years with Saints.

"He's had a hard time at Southampton the last couple of years mentally," Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I'm delighted for him. He set the tone and the fans will be delighted with those goals," the 33-year-old continued. "He's going to be a big player for us this year."

Oldham are now preparing to face Middlesbrough in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday, in their first home game of the season.

"It's really important that we play with a high tempo at home and go for it," he added.

"If Middlesbrough come and think it's an easy game they will find they won't be able to cope with us."