Torquay United manager backs Ryan Bowman after tough debut

Torquay United manager Chris Hargreaves has backed striker Ryan Bowman to bounce back after a tough debut at Gateshead in the Conference.

The 22-year-old, who missed a first-half penalty and squandered a good one-on-one chance

"These things happen, I back him, he's a good signing and a great lad so there's no problem.

"He worked hard, he's a good player," Hargreaves told BBC Radio Devon.

Bowman was one of six players who made their Torquay debuts at the International Stadium.

"I'm delighted to have him and I said to him at the end of the game told him 'you'll have these games'," Hargreaves said.

The Torquay manager admitted he, as well as his team, will have to adapt quickly if they are to push for an immediate promotion back to the Football League after last season's relegation.

"I've learnt a lot, but I need to learn quickly, because we need to be better than that, albeit a against a very good side," he added.

"Gateshead have been doing this for a couple of years now, the way they play is the way it should be played and we couldn't get to grips with it for a while."