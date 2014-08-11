Falkirk: Peter Houston hopes to sign a striker and defender

Falkirk manager Peter Houston drew 2-2 with Cowdenbeath in his first league match in charge

Peter Houston is still seeking to fine-tune his Falkirk squad, with a striker and defender pinpointed as priorities.

However, the Bairns boss has underlined that any forward signing will need to exhibit even more quality than two of his promising youngsters.

"If I bring another striker in he's got to be better than young Botti Bia-Bi and Scott Shepherd," said Houston.

"I would be looking for the more experienced type, and another defender would come in handy as well."

Eighteen-year-old Bia-Bi, a London-born Scot who has progressed through Falkirk's academy, glanced in a fine equalising header against Cowdenbeath on Saturday to ensure Houston's side left Central Park with a point.

Peter Houston on Botti Bia-Bi "Botti's been through the academy and there's some very good talent in the under-20s side. These guys will get their opportunities; it's the way we have to do it at Falkirk now."

The former Dundee United manager stated in no uncertain terms that he wants to "eradicate" the errors that allowed Cowdenbeath to lead twice in their first Championship game of the season.

Houston labelled "not picking up runners" as the problem for conceding the opening goal and a "crazy mix-up" as the reason former Bairn Sean Higgins gave the Blue Brazil a second.

An "exceptional" Rory Loy strike and Bia-Bi's header kept Falkirk on level terms.

"To score a header like that is not the easiest thing," added Houston. "He put it right in the corner so credit to him.

"He made an impact when he came on and he might be due a longer run from the start.

Next up for the Bairns is the visit of Rangers on Friday.