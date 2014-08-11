Ghana prepare to appoint technical adviser

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set up a three-man committee to select and appoint a technical adviser for the Black Stars.

The decision to set up a committee was taken at the Executive Committee meeting on Monday following a review of the technical direction of the team.

GFA vice-president Fred Crentsil will head the three-man committee, alongside Fred Pappoe and Francis Oti Akenteng.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah will also be consulted over the appointment.

The committee will send its report to the Executive Committee next week.