Bury's David Flitcroft retains belief in squad after opening loss

Flitcroft was manager at Barnsley before joining Bury in December 2013

Manager David Flitcroft believes Bury's recruitment methods will help them deal with their status as League Two favourites this season.

Chairman Stewart Day recently revealed that transfer targets were interviewed to ensure they had the right attitude.

Despite losing their opening game 1-0 to Cheltenham, Flitcroft has faith in his team to be successful.

"I love the fact we've been built up to be a top team but we've got to handle it," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We will find solutions. Me, the coaching staff and the chairman, that's what we do.

Media playback is not supported on this device Flitcroft on Bury v Cheltenham

"We've worked really hard on trying to build a strategy on recruitment and we've recruited some fantastic players."

Bury face Championship side Bolton on Tuesday in the first round of the League Cup and Flitcroft says his side are determined to beat their Greater Manchester neighbours.

"I don't like going anywhere not representing what we are about as a group," he added.

"We're trying to be a professional club, a forward-thinking club and one that has got real direction and that we're all together.

"We've shown we can work hard and have the quality and potency in attacking teams."