Asa Hall: Cheltenham midfielder out for up to six weeks

Hall joined Cheltenham following his release from Shrewsbury in the summer

Cheltenham midfielder Asa Hall could be out for six weeks with a calf injury he picked up on his debut for the club.

Hall, who joined the Robins from Shrewsbury this summer, was forced off eight minutes into Saturday's opener against Bury.

His replacement Joe Hanks went on to score the winner in the 1-0 victory.

"The early diagnosis is that he's got a tear in his calf. We're pretty sure there's a hole in it," manager Mark Yates told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"It's a bit of a blow but it's a chance for someone else to step in.

"Joe has been waiting for his chance. He's had game time, but not as much with the main group.

"He took his chance well on Saturday and I'm sure he'll do the same tomorrow [Tuesday]."

Cheltenham face Championship side Brighton on Tuesday night in the first round of the Capital One Cup.