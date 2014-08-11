Miroslav Klose: Germany striker retires from international football

Miroslav Klose scored his first World Cup goals against Saudi Arabia in 2002

Germany's all-time leading goalscorer Miroslav Klose has announced his retirement from international football.

The 36-year-old Lazio striker helped his country win the World Cup in the summer, becoming the record scorer in the tournament's history with 16.

Klose, who totalled 71 goals in 137 internationals, became the third player to score at four World Cup finals.

Media playback is not supported on this device Klose's record 16 World Cup goals

"I am happy and proud to have contributed to this big success for German football," said Klose.

Poland-born Klose, who scored twice in the tournament in Brazil to surpass Brazilian Ronaldo's competition record of 15 goals, said the time was right to end a 13-year career with the German national team.

He is the second member of the German team to quit after the tournament following captain Philipp Lahm last month.

"Winning the title in Brazil was a childhood dream come true," added Klose in a statement released by the German Football Association.

Miroslav Klose international achievements World Cup: winner - 2014; runner-up - 2002; third-place: 2006, 2010 European Championships: runner-up - 2008

Klose made the first of his 137 international appearances in 2001 and broke Gerd Muller's 40-year-old record of 68 goals in June.

Media playback is not supported on this device Miroslav Klose vital to Germany World Cup chance - Joachim Low

Germany manager Joachim Low said he was proud to have worked with former Bayern Munich forward Klose.

"When I met up with Miro last week he told he me he had thought long about it and talked to his family," said Low.

"I immediately sensed that his decision was irreversible and that I cannot convince him otherwise.

"You can always count on Miro to keep his word and that was the case in Brazil as well.

"I have a lot of respect for Miro's decision as well as for his unbelievable national team career that is all but impossible to trump."