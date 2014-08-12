Newport County aim to bounce back against Reading - Minshull

Newport County's Lee Minshull played in the club's opening day defeat against Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County midfielder Lee Minshull says the club need a good performance against Championship side Reading in a bid to get their League Two form back on track.

The Exiles lost their opening league encounter at home to Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday.

Obviously we wanted to start the season in a positive fashion but now we've got to bounce back Lee Minshull Newport County midfielder

Their next three matches are away starting against the Royals in the Capital One Cup on Tuesday.

"I see it as a good way to bounce back," said Minshull.

"It's a cup game we are not expected to win. We can go out there and try and put things right.

"It won't necessarily depend on the result it will be more on our performance and then obviously we've got to bounce back big style for these next two away games."

Those two away games are against Morecambe on Saturday 16 August and Mansfield on Tuesday 19 August.

Minshull, 28, says the Exiles are determined to improve but are not reading too much into their opening day defeat.

"Nothing's won or lost on the first game of the season," said Minshull.

"Obviously we wanted to start the season in a positive fashion but now we've got to bounce back."