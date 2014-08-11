Women's Champions League: Glasgow City edge out Glentoran

From the section

Glasgow City players celebrate during the 5-0 win over Nove Zamky on Saturday.

Glasgow City made it two wins from two in the Uefa Women's Champions League with a 1-0 success against Glentoran.

Courtney Whyte knocked in a Leanne Ross corner after 40 minutes at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.

City dominated possession but could not beat Glentoran goalkeeper Ashley McKinnon again.

With Zhilstroy-1 beating Nove Zamky 3-1, City must now beat the Ukrainian side on Thursday to top the pool and progress to the knock-out stages.

The Scottish champions defeated FC Union Nove Zamky 5-0 on Saturday in the opening game of Group 4, while Zhilstroy-1 beat Glentoran 5-0.