Women's Champions League: Glasgow City edge out Glentoran
- From the section Football
Glasgow City made it two wins from two in the Uefa Women's Champions League with a 1-0 success against Glentoran.
Courtney Whyte knocked in a Leanne Ross corner after 40 minutes at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.
City dominated possession but could not beat Glentoran goalkeeper Ashley McKinnon again.
With Zhilstroy-1 beating Nove Zamky 3-1, City must now beat the Ukrainian side on Thursday to top the pool and progress to the knock-out stages.
The Scottish champions defeated FC Union Nove Zamky 5-0 on Saturday in the opening game of Group 4, while Zhilstroy-1 beat Glentoran 5-0.