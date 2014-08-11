Jordan Mustoe: Accrington Stanley sign ex-Wigan defender

Jordan Mustoe played for Accrington in a pre-season friendly against Altrincham

League Two side Accrington Stanley have signed former Wigan defender Jordan Mustoe on a short-term contract.

Mustoe was a free agent after leaving the Latics at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old left-back made four senior appearances for Wigan, all in cup competitions, and had loan spells in League Two with Bury, Wycombe and Morecambe last term.

"I want to create competition in the squad. Jordan's a great addition," boss James Beattie told the club website.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Luke Simpson says the joy of saving a penalty on his Football League debut was outweighed by the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Southend on Saturday.

The 19-year-old saved Barry Corr's effort but was unable to keep out Lee Barnard's spot-kick later in the match.

"Obviously I'm happy in the respect that I've saved a penalty on my debut," Simpson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"But if I had the choice between saving a penalty and keeping a clean sheet, I'd have taken the clean sheet."

Accrington beat Championship side Middlesbrough in the first round of last season's League Cup

Accrington travel to Championship club Leeds in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

Stanley finished 15th in League Two last season and are, once again, among the favourites to be relegated from the fourth tier.

But Simpson believes Accrington's performance on Saturday shows the team have potential to be successful this season.

"We're not favourites for relegation in my eyes, not when we play like that," added Simpson, who spent time with Oldham before signing a six-month contract with Stanley.

"Obviously we need to get the wins now to back it up and we'll do everything to not get relegated.

"You can't dwell on it for too long. We did play some good football so we've got to get our heads up and take it into Tuesday. That's all you can do."