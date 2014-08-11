Mark Palios admits to BBC North West Today that, as an onlooker, he feared Tranmere Rovers could drop out of the Football League after relegation last season.

The 61-year-old, who was previously chief executive of the Football Association, and his wife Nicola have taken a controlling interest in the League Two club.

Palios says there are "very good reasons" to become involved at Tranmere, not least its location in Merseyside, which he describes as a "hotbed of football".