Palios feared Tranmere slide
Mark Palios admits to BBC North West Today that, as an onlooker, he feared Tranmere Rovers could drop out of the Football League after relegation last season.
The 61-year-old, who was previously chief executive of the Football Association, and his wife Nicola have taken a controlling interest in the League Two club.
Palios says there are "very good reasons" to become involved at Tranmere, not least its location in Merseyside, which he describes as a "hotbed of football".