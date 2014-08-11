Marko Marin: Chelsea midfielder on verge of Fiorentina loan deal

Marko Marin celebrates scoring his only Chelsea goal, against Wigan in February 2013

Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin is on the verge of a season-long loan move to Italian side Fiorentina.

The Serie A club confirmed on Twitter that the 25-year-old former Germany international was having a medical.

Marin has only played six Premier League games for Chelsea since joining for £7m from Werder Bremen in 2012.

Last season, his 18 appearances on loan for Sevilla included coming off the bench to help the Spanish side beat Benfica in the Europa League final.

Marin, who earned the last of his eight caps nearly four years ago, joined Chelsea on a five-year deal.

His potential arrival in Florence may fuel speculation that Fiorentina's highly-rated Colombian international winger Juan Cuadrado could be on the move.

Vincenzo Montella's men finished fourth in Serie A last season.