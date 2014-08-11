Marko Marin: Chelsea midfielder on verge of Fiorentina loan deal
Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin is on the verge of a season-long loan move to Italian side Fiorentina.
The Serie A club confirmed on Twitter that the 25-year-old former Germany international was having a medical.
Marin has only played six Premier League games for Chelsea since joining for £7m from Werder Bremen in 2012.
Last season, his 18 appearances on loan for Sevilla included coming off the bench to help the Spanish side beat Benfica in the Europa League final.
Marin, who earned the last of his eight caps nearly four years ago, joined Chelsea on a five-year deal.
His potential arrival in Florence may fuel speculation that Fiorentina's highly-rated Colombian international winger Juan Cuadrado could be on the move.
Vincenzo Montella's men finished fourth in Serie A last season.
|Marko Marin
|Born: 13 March 1989 in Gradiska in the former Yugoslavia, before his family moved to Germany in 1991
|Position: Attacking midfielder/winger
|Clubs: Borussia Monchengladbach (July 2007 - May 2009)
|Werder Bremen (July 2009 - July 2012)
|Chelsea (July 2012 - present)
|Sevilla (loan, July 2013 - May 2014)
|Internationals: Eight full caps for Germany