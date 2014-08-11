Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Cardiff City had 'fair price' for Gary Medel

Chilean Gary Medel was named after film star Gary Cooper

Cardiff City boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club received a good price for Chile international Gary Medel.

Ex-Wales striker Nathan Blake said the Bluebirds were "crazy" to accept a fee of £10m from Inter Milan for Medel, a year after paying Sevilla £11m for him.

Solskjaer was not involved in negotiations but is confident the club did well.

"When my chairman and owner are happy with what we get then I reckon we've got a fair price."

Medel made 34 Premier League appearances in midfield for Cardiff and went in to impress at the World Cup in a defensive role as Chile reached the second round before losing to hosts Brazil on penalties.

He is the fourth major departure from the Bluebirds during the close season.

Manager Solskjaer has seen midfielder Jordon Mutch and defender Steven Caulker move to Queens Park Rangers, while striker Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace.

Caulker and Campbell are believed to have had clauses in their contracts allowing them to move following Cardiff's relegation.

Solskjaer said this was not the case with Medel and the club could not turn down the money offered by the Italian Serie A side.

"Medel, he didn't have a clause, but the others had a clause so I couldn't stop those," said Solskjaer.

"This is a different matter. When you get to double figures in the millions and we're playing in the Championship it's about being sensible as well.

"We do have a responsibility financially. He's a good player."