Man Utd: Striker Angelo Henriquez joins Dinamo Zagreb on loan

Henriquez has failed to make a first-team appearance for Manchester United since signing two years ago

Manchester United striker Angelo Henriquez has joined Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Chilean has failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils since joining from Universidad de Chile two years ago.

He spent five months on loan at Wigan Athletic in his first season at the club.

"I'm happy with my arrival at Dinamo, with whom I want to do good things," Henriquez told Dinamo Zagreb's website.

Last season, Henriquez had a loan spell at Spanish second division side Real Zaragoza, scoring six times in 25 appearances.