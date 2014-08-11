Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor named in England Women squad

England have scored 38 goals during their World Cup qualifying campaign

Wales v England - Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifier Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Dates: 21 August, 19:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Three

Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor have been named in England's 23-player squad for their World Cup qualifier against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on 21 August.

Needing just one point to qualify for next year's finals in Canada, manager Mark Sampson chose Kirby and Taylor after both impressed on their Lionesses debuts against Sweden.

Experienced duo Casey Stoney and Kelly Smith also return to Sampson's squad.

England have been impressive during qualifying, remaining unbeaten.

Reading striker Kirby, who bagged her first international goal in England's 4-0 victory over Sweden, and Washington Spirit forward Taylor have been rewarded following lively debut performances at Hartlepool's Victoria Park.

Stoney and Smith, who boast over 200 caps between them, were rested for the Sweden match.

England retain a 100% record throughout qualification, having scored 38 goals and conceded just once.