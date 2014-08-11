Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor named in England Women squad
|Wales v England - Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifier
|Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Dates: 21 August, 19:05 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Three
Fran Kirby and Jodie Taylor have been named in England's 23-player squad for their World Cup qualifier against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on 21 August.
Needing just one point to qualify for next year's finals in Canada, manager Mark Sampson chose Kirby and Taylor after both impressed on their Lionesses debuts against Sweden.
Experienced duo Casey Stoney and Kelly Smith also return to Sampson's squad.
England have been impressive during qualifying, remaining unbeaten.
Reading striker Kirby, who bagged her first international goal in England's 4-0 victory over Sweden, and Washington Spirit forward Taylor have been rewarded following lively debut performances at Hartlepool's Victoria Park.
Stoney and Smith, who boast over 200 caps between them, were rested for the Sweden match.
England retain a 100% record throughout qualification, having scored 38 goals and conceded just once.
|England squad v Wales
|Goalkeepers - Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Arsenal), Carly Telford (Notts County)
|Defenders - Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (University of South Florida), Casey Stoney (Arsenal)
|Midfielders - Laura Bassett (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Birmingham City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool)
|Forwards - Eniola Aluko (Chelsea), Karen Carney (Birmingham City), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Natasha Dowie (Liverpool), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Reading), Lianne Sanderson (Boston Breakers), Kelly Smith (Arsenal), Jodie Taylor (Washington Spirit)