BBC Sport - Women's football: Wales v England

Women's football: Wales v England

Watch live coverage of the Women's World Cup qualifier between Wales and England at the Cardiff City Stadium.

England go into the game with a 100 per cent record and need just a draw to secure their place in the finals in Canada next year. They will be in confident mood after beating the world's fifth-ranked team Sweden 4-0 in a recent friendly.

But Wales still have slim hopes of finishing top of their qualifying group and know a runners-up spot offers them a chance of qualifying for the finals via the play-offs.

With expert analysis from Sue Smith, former Wales captain Jayne Ludlow and England's skipper at the last World Cup, Faye White.

Live coverage starts from 19:00 BST on BBC Three.

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Women's football: Wales v England

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories