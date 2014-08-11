St Johnstone: Manager Tommy Wright signs three-year contract

Manager Tommy Wright congratulates his St Johnstone players after Sunday's 2-1 win at Ross County

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has signed a new three-year contract at McDiarmid Park.

In his debut season in charge, the 50-year-old delivered the Perth club's first major trophy with Scottish Cup victory in May.

"I've always said that I see my future being at St Johnstone," said the former Northern Ireland goalkeeper.

"And the chairman and board made it clear that they were more than happy for me to continue."

Wright first arrived at Saints in November 2011 as assistant manager to Steve Lomas.

And he turned down the chance to follow his countryman to Millwall in June 2013, opting instead to stay on and take charge of the first team.

"I have a good relationship with everyone at the club - the board, the staff, the players and supporters," Wright told the club website.

"I'm privileged to manage a club like St Johnstone.

"There was never any question that it wouldn't be extended but sometimes people don't realise it doesn't happen overnight. What with the Europa League and a busy pre-season schedule and the fact that my mum was ill and unfortunately passed away, other things of more importance took priority.

"However, it's now done and dusted and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the players and try to bring more success to the club. Bringing more young players through into the first team is also a priority."