The Republic of Ireland to face USA in November friendly

Jurgen Klinsmann's side were beaten by Belgium in the last 16 at the World Cup

The Republic of Ireland will play the USA in a friendly game at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 18 November.

The fixture will take place four days after the Republic's Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow.

Jurgen Klinsmann's USA squad reached the last 16 at this summer's World Cup where they were edged out 2-1 by Belgium after extra time.

The Irish face Oman on 3 September in Dublin before their opening qualifier in Georgia four days later.