Shola Ameobi: Ex-Newcastle striker joins Gaziantep in Turkey

Shola Ameobi appeared for Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi will play in Turkey during the 2014-15 season after joining second-tier club Gaziantep Buyuksehir Belediyespor.

The 32-year-old, a free agent after being released by the Magpies in May, has signed a one-year contract.

"We want to establish an ambitious team in the league this season," said a statement on Gaziantep's website.

"We have therefore tied Shola Ameobi from one of the strongest teams in England to us for one year."

Ameobi made 397 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 79 goals, before he was released after 14 years.

He came through the ranks on Tyneside before making his debut in September 2000.

Ameobi played in the Champions League and scored against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in December 2002.