Uefa Super Cup: Gareth Bale targets clean sweep of trophies

2014 Uefa Super Cup Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: 12 August Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has targeted a clean sweep of six trophies this season.

The Welshman, 25, is back in his home country for Tuesday night's Uefa Super Cup match against Sevilla at Cardiff City Stadium.

Real will also compete for the Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Supercopa de Espana in 2014-15.

"We want to win everything, and we will try to do that this season," he said.

Gareth Bale's first season at Real Madrid La Liga 27 appearances 15 goals Champions League 12 appearances 6 goals Copa del Rey 5 appearances 1 goal

Bale says he has adapted to life at the Bernabeu almost a year on from his £85.3m transfer from Tottenham and feels in good shape for the coming season.

"It is nice not being new. I am settled in now and I have had a good pre-season," he said.

"It is a lot easier having a pre-season under your belt rather than waiting for a transfer to go through."

The Super Cup pits the winners of last season's Champions League, Real Madrid, against the team that claimed the Europa League title, Sevilla.

Sevilla coach Unai Emery says he has not been surprised by Bale's success in Spain, after seeing the Wales international score twice on his first home start in Real's 7-3 win against his side in October.

"We unfortunately got to know him in the first match he played, and he was already at an extremely high level," Emery told a news conference on Monday.

"It hasn't surprised me how quickly he has adapted, based on the fact he's a great player and a great athlete.

"He has adapted quickly, and it's down to his character and personality. His style and his team match, and that has been key to his success."

Emery refused to comment on speculation linking defender Alberto Moreno, 22, with a possible move to Liverpool.

"I expect him to play for us tomorrow," he said.