Kevin Wilkin: Wrexham striker Andy Bishop to face Gateshead

Andy Bishop was sent off twice for Wrexham in the 2013-14 season

Vanarama Conference Date: Tuesday, 12 August Venue: Racecourse, Wrexham Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, online, mobile and the BBC Sport app.

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin expects striker Andy Bishop to play against Gateshead in the conference on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been training with the Dragons in the run up to the game after recovering from a hip injury.

Wilkin is "delighted" Bishop, who scored nine goals for the Welsh club last season, is back and hopes he can fire them to back-to-back wins.

"Hopefully he can come in and have a real positive effect and help us in our quest," said Wilkin.

"We are delighted to have another top line striker available.

"As a manager you want as many striking options as you can get.

"Bish has been a little bit frustrated throughout the course of pre-season but he's worked hard and I think he has a pretty good level of fitness."

Bishop missed Wrexham's 2-1 away win at Dartford in their first match of the season.

Tuesday's opponents Gateshead also won their first match of their league campaign beating Torquay United 3-1 at home.

The Tynesiders missed out on promotion to League Two last season losing in the play-off final to Cambridge United 2-1.

Wilkin is not expecting Gateshead to suffer any hangover from their disappointment at Wembley.

"Clearly they are well backed. They've bought some good players to the fold," said Wilkin.

"There's some good players there and we need to be respectful of it.

"But if we can put a performance like we know we are capable of, then it should make for fantastic encounter."