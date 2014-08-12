Uefa Super Cup: Bale can inspire Welsh youngsters

Gareth Bale said Real Madrid want to win all six available trophies this season

2014 Uefa Super Cup Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: 12 August Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Gareth Bale can inspire the next Welsh generation to emulate his achievements, says ex-Wales striker Iwan Roberts.

Winger Bale will be the centre of attention for home fans when Real Madrid face Sevilla in Tuesday night's Uefa Super Cup match in Cardiff.

Roberts says the world's most expensive player can boost Wales' future.

"This is what these young lads growing up in south and north Wales have now," said Roberts.

Gareth Bale's first season at Real Madrid La Liga 27 appearances 15 goals Champions League 12 appearances 6 goals Copa del Rey 5 appearances 1 goal

"They've got one of the world's best players playing in one of, if not the biggest club sides in the world, performing at the very highest level.

"They'll want to go and emulate their heroes and hopefully it'll attract more young lads to play the game at an earlier age.

Roberts, who played in the top flight for Leicester City and Norwich City, as well as earning 15 Welsh caps, added that Bale's influence should eventually benefit the Welsh national team.

Bale has scored 12 goals in 44 Wales appearances and his world class status has boosted their hopes of reaching a first major championships since the 1958 World Cup.

More immediately, the former Whitchurch schoolmate of Wales rugby union captain Sam Warburton has targeted a clean sweep of six trophies this season, after joining Real for £85.3m transfer from Tottenham in September, 2013.

Real will also compete for the Champions League, La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Supercopa de Espana in 2014-15.

The Super Cup pits the winners of last season's Champions League, Real Madrid, against the team that claimed the Europa League title, Sevilla.