Match ends, Norwich City 3, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Norwich City 3-1 Blackburn Rovers
Late goals from Bradley Johnson and Lewis Grabban gave Norwich their second successive home win as they ended Blackburn's unbeaten start.
The visitors went ahead just 49 seconds into the game when Tom Cairney struck home a superb volley.
But summer signing Grabban equalised on 23 minutes when he tapped in after Paul Robinson saved his penalty.
Johnson curled in a fine effort with three minutes to go and Grabban side-footed his second in added time.
That took his tally to three goals in three games since his summer move from Bournemouth, as Norwich climbed into sixth.
The Canaries had fallen behind inside the first minute when Cairney netted his second spectacular strike of the season.
|No transfer talk
|Norwich boss Neil Adams on rumours he could sign striker Cameron Jerome and defender Carlos Cuellar - who was at the game: "I know the speculation is out there but I will not be commenting until there is something concrete to report."
Having scored in Blackburn's opening-night draw with Cardiff, the former Hull player again fired home from 25 yards, this time after Rudy Gestede knocked the ball into his path.
Rovers then had a penalty claim rejected after the ball appeared to strike Steven Whittaker on the arm, but referee Graham Scott pointed to the spot at the other end when Wes Hoolahan's cross hit Jason Lowe's arm.
Grabban's penalty was saved by Robinson, but the striker tapped in the rebound to make it 1-1.
Norwich dominated after the break, with Ryan Bennett heading against the bar and Robinson making a fine save from a Grabban header.
But the former England goalkeeper could not stop Johnson putting Norwich ahead and, though Rovers pressed for a leveller, it was Norwich who added a third late on.
With Robinson up for a corner, the hosts broke away and Grabban prodded home at the second attempt to seal the points.
Norwich manager Neil Adams: "Aside from the first 15 minutes I thought it was a fantastic performance.
"I thought we were tremendous all over the pitch and looked a threat left, right and centre.
"We moved the ball well, scored three goals and I think we deserved to win the game."
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer on the two penalty decisions: "Those were the two defining moments in the game.
"Their player had his arm out and denied us a clear goalscoring opportunity. Then Jason Lowe is hit by the ball with his arms down by his side and the referee points to the spot.
"The rules need explaining, they really do, because those two decisions have really cost us."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 5Martin
- 6Turner
- 18GarridoSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Tettey
- 4Johnson
- 22RedmondSubstituted forMurphyat 81'minutes
- 14Hoolahan
- 9LaffertySubstituted forBennettat 74'minutes
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 16Loza
- 17Bennett
- 21Murphy
- 24Bennett
- 26Rudd
- 28O'Neil
- 29Surman
Blackburn
- 1Robinson
- 6LoweBooked at 19mins
- 15Baptiste
- 5Hanley
- 14Olsson
- 10Cairney
- 29EvansBooked at 26mins
- 17WilliamsonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forVarneyat 89'minutes
- 32ConwaySubstituted forMarshallat 81'minutes
- 11RhodesSubstituted forKingat 64'minutes
- 39Gestede
Substitutes
- 2Henley
- 7King
- 8Dunn
- 12Marshall
- 13Eastwood
- 16Varney
- 19Taylor
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 25,835
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Corry Evans went off injured after Blackburn Rovers had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Blackburn Rovers 1. Lewis Grabban (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Attempt saved. Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joshua King.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Luke Varney replaces Lee Williamson.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan following a set piece situation.
Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers).
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Ben Marshall replaces Craig Conway.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Nathan Redmond.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Corry Evans.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Elliott Bennett replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Offside, Norwich City. Michael Turner tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Markus Olsson.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Lafferty with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the box. Assisted by Alexander Tettey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
Booking
Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joshua King replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.