Norwich City 3-1 Blackburn Rovers

Lewis Grabban took his tally for the season to three following a £3m move from Bournemouth

Late goals from Bradley Johnson and Lewis Grabban gave Norwich their second successive home win as they ended Blackburn's unbeaten start.

The visitors went ahead just 49 seconds into the game when Tom Cairney struck home a superb volley.

But summer signing Grabban equalised on 23 minutes when he tapped in after Paul Robinson saved his penalty.

Johnson curled in a fine effort with three minutes to go and Grabban side-footed his second in added time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Adams on Norwich v Blackburn

That took his tally to three goals in three games since his summer move from Bournemouth, as Norwich climbed into sixth.

The Canaries had fallen behind inside the first minute when Cairney netted his second spectacular strike of the season.

No transfer talk Norwich boss Neil Adams on rumours he could sign striker Cameron Jerome and defender Carlos Cuellar - who was at the game: "I know the speculation is out there but I will not be commenting until there is something concrete to report."

Having scored in Blackburn's opening-night draw with Cardiff, the former Hull player again fired home from 25 yards, this time after Rudy Gestede knocked the ball into his path.

Rovers then had a penalty claim rejected after the ball appeared to strike Steven Whittaker on the arm, but referee Graham Scott pointed to the spot at the other end when Wes Hoolahan's cross hit Jason Lowe's arm.

Grabban's penalty was saved by Robinson, but the striker tapped in the rebound to make it 1-1.

Norwich dominated after the break, with Ryan Bennett heading against the bar and Robinson making a fine save from a Grabban header.

But the former England goalkeeper could not stop Johnson putting Norwich ahead and, though Rovers pressed for a leveller, it was Norwich who added a third late on.

With Robinson up for a corner, the hosts broke away and Grabban prodded home at the second attempt to seal the points.

Norwich manager Neil Adams: "Aside from the first 15 minutes I thought it was a fantastic performance.

"I thought we were tremendous all over the pitch and looked a threat left, right and centre.

"We moved the ball well, scored three goals and I think we deserved to win the game."

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer on the two penalty decisions: "Those were the two defining moments in the game.

"Their player had his arm out and denied us a clear goalscoring opportunity. Then Jason Lowe is hit by the ball with his arms down by his side and the referee points to the spot.

"The rules need explaining, they really do, because those two decisions have really cost us."