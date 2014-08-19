Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 2.
Bournemouth 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest overtook Bournemouth as the early Championship leaders after a vintage smash-and-grab victory.
The Cherries dominated a goalless first half as Forest keeper Karl Darlow kept them in the game with some smart saves.
The pressure finally told when Callum Wilson bundled Bournemouth in front after a dangerous Matt Ritchie cross.
But two headers in five minutes from Britt Assombalonga and Matty Fryatt - their first two efforts on target - maintained Forest's unbeaten start.
Bournemouth's ex-Forest keeper Lee Camp had not been called upon until that second-half spell when his defence failed to deal with two crosses - an Andy Reid free-kick, and a hanging centre from substitute Jack Hunt.
|Unhappy hunting ground
|Before Tuesday's game, Nottingham Forest had visited Bournemouth four times in the 21st century, suffering three defeats and drawing once.
The Cherries' early dominance saw them lead the corner count 11-1 at the break as Ritchie and Adam Smith tore Forest apart time after time, prompting boss Stuart Pearce to replace both left-sided players, Danny Fox and Michail Antonio, at the interval.
Eddie Howe's side had been in uncharted territory after back-to-back wins had allowed them to top the embryonic table.
And Bournemouth threatened to extend that 100% record as Darlow did well to deny Smith, Steve Cook, Yann Kermorgant and lively winger Ritchie, who also rattled the base of the far post when he whipped in a free-kick from a tight angle.
Forest somehow survived until half-time when Pearce changed formation, but Bournemouth dared to dream of a third league win when Smith again fed Ritchie, who cut inside on his left foot.
Forest failed to deal with the cross as Kermorgant challenged for the ball, and with the visitors in disarray, it was Wilson who forced the ball home at the far post.
But after Assombalonga had powerfully met veteran Reid's centre, Fryatt then sent the travelling contingent into raptures when Hunt picked him out to head the second as the hosts were left to rue their missed chances.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:
"I don't know how to explain that. It is one of the strangest games I have been involved in.
"We should have been three or four nil up and that is the thing we will rue for sure. If we play like that every week we will win more than we lose.
"The two goals we conceded were also disappointing but I can't pick on the negatives as there were so many good things."
Nottingham Forest coach Brian Eastick:
"Under Stuart Pearce's leadership a lot of the players will improve as he has created a really good atmosphere to work in. Stuart has this natural knack for players, you can feel it around the place.
"Overall it was a very good victory and they put us under the cosh. We hung on in there at times and you have to give them credit.
"It is all for nothing if we don't beat Reading on Saturday though."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 1Camp
- 15A Smith
- 3S CookBooked at 90mins
- 11Daniels
- 5Elphick
- 30RitchieBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPughat 76'minutes
- 32O'Kane
- 19StanislasSubstituted forFraserat 76'minutes
- 8ArterSubstituted forRantieat 80'minutes
- 18Kermorgant
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 7Pugh
- 9Rantie
- 14Harte
- 20Fraser
- 25Flahavan
- 38Cargill
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 25Hobbs
- 2Lichaj
- 13FoxBooked at 37minsSubstituted forHuntat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Mancienne
- 27Burke
- 8Cohen
- 18AntonioSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutes
- 11ReidSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 90+1'minutes
- 7FryattBooked at 89mins
- 9Assombalonga
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 14Veldwijk
- 17Hunt
- 21Paterson
- 29de Vries
- 30McLaughlin
- 38Osborn
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 10,768
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home17
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 2.
Offside, Bournemouth. Tommy Elphick tries a through ball, but Marc Pugh is caught offside.
Booking
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt blocked. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Cohen.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Andy Reid.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Karl Darlow (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest).
Hand ball by Marc Pugh (Bournemouth).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Andy Reid.
Attempt saved. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Fryatt.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Attempt blocked. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Britt Assombalonga with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Harry Arter.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Matt Ritchie.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Junior Stanislas.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 2. Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. Matty Fryatt (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Cohen with a cross.
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Reid with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Ritchie with a cross following a corner.