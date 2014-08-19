Bournemouth 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Matty Fryatt scored the winner for Forest at Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest overtook Bournemouth as the early Championship leaders after a vintage smash-and-grab victory.

The Cherries dominated a goalless first half as Forest keeper Karl Darlow kept them in the game with some smart saves.

The pressure finally told when Callum Wilson bundled Bournemouth in front after a dangerous Matt Ritchie cross.

But two headers in five minutes from Britt Assombalonga and Matty Fryatt - their first two efforts on target - maintained Forest's unbeaten start.

Bournemouth's ex-Forest keeper Lee Camp had not been called upon until that second-half spell when his defence failed to deal with two crosses - an Andy Reid free-kick, and a hanging centre from substitute Jack Hunt.

Unhappy hunting ground Before Tuesday's game, Nottingham Forest had visited Bournemouth four times in the 21st century, suffering three defeats and drawing once.

The Cherries' early dominance saw them lead the corner count 11-1 at the break as Ritchie and Adam Smith tore Forest apart time after time, prompting boss Stuart Pearce to replace both left-sided players, Danny Fox and Michail Antonio, at the interval.

Eddie Howe's side had been in uncharted territory after back-to-back wins had allowed them to top the embryonic table.

And Bournemouth threatened to extend that 100% record as Darlow did well to deny Smith, Steve Cook, Yann Kermorgant and lively winger Ritchie, who also rattled the base of the far post when he whipped in a free-kick from a tight angle.

Forest somehow survived until half-time when Pearce changed formation, but Bournemouth dared to dream of a third league win when Smith again fed Ritchie, who cut inside on his left foot.

Forest failed to deal with the cross as Kermorgant challenged for the ball, and with the visitors in disarray, it was Wilson who forced the ball home at the far post.

But after Assombalonga had powerfully met veteran Reid's centre, Fryatt then sent the travelling contingent into raptures when Hunt picked him out to head the second as the hosts were left to rue their missed chances.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe:

"I don't know how to explain that. It is one of the strangest games I have been involved in.

"We should have been three or four nil up and that is the thing we will rue for sure. If we play like that every week we will win more than we lose.

"The two goals we conceded were also disappointing but I can't pick on the negatives as there were so many good things."

Nottingham Forest coach Brian Eastick:

"Under Stuart Pearce's leadership a lot of the players will improve as he has created a really good atmosphere to work in. Stuart has this natural knack for players, you can feel it around the place.

"Overall it was a very good victory and they put us under the cosh. We hung on in there at times and you have to give them credit.

"It is all for nothing if we don't beat Reading on Saturday though."