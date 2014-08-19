Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Middlesbrough
Enrique Garcia scored a late winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to leave Bolton Wanderers still searching for a first Championship win.
Forward Craig Davies had fired the Trotters ahead from the spot after he had been fouled by defender Seb Hines.
Grant Leadbitter equalised from the penalty spot when David Wheater handled inside his own area
The game was heading for a draw when Garcia, nicknamed Kike, fired home his third goal in four games.
|Bolton pay the penalty
|Grant Leadbitter's penalty was Middlesbrough's first of 2014 and the first Boro have scored away from home in 21 months.
With two wins out of three, Boro are up to eighth in the early-season table.
In contrast, Dougie Freedman's Bolton are third-from-bottom with one point from a possible nine.
Boro, who gave a full debut to Adam Clayton following his move from Huddersfield, were full value for the win.
But they were fortunate when Hines escaped a red card for hauling down Davies - the former Barnsley player picking himself up to fire Bolton into a 27th-minute lead.
But the hosts gifted their opponents a way back in as Leadbitter took full advantage of Wheater's handball on the stroke of half-time.
Bolton had chances to retake the lead after the break with Lee Chung-yong and then Liam Feeney seeing their attempts go just wide.
And they were made to pay as Garcia struck after being put clean through.
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"We then gave them a present just before half-time and then in the second half we gave it a right good go and gave it our all.
"But the brutal truth is, if you don't take your opportunities when they come your way and you don't concentrate on defending, you're not going to win games of football.
"Right now we cannot afford to give teams gifts and I think that's what we gave them to let them back in the game."
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka on goalscorer Kike:
"Kike is very important for the team but I said the same thing after our first game at home to Birmingham. Today the most important thing was the performance of the team.
"Without the work of all the lads it would have been impossible for him to score that goal.
"He's very important and the other lads know that when we work and create a chance, he's going to be there and he's going to score. We have to now keep going in the same way and keep working.
"It's the same for Kike. He's only been here one month and he has to keep working to improve every day because we know how difficult this competition is."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 2McNaughtonSubstituted forWhiteat 90+4'minutes
- 5Ream
- 6Spearing
- 4Mills
- 31WheaterBooked at 69mins
- 7FeeneyBooked at 52mins
- 17TrotterSubstituted forDannsat 83'minutes
- 28DaviesSubstituted forBeckfordat 83'minutes
- 9Mason
- 27Lee Chung-yong
Substitutes
- 10Beckford
- 14Dervite
- 18Danns
- 21Pratley
- 24Lonergan
- 33White
- 44Kamara
Middlesbrough
- 40Mejias
- 2Damiá
- 3FriendBooked at 61mins
- 7Leadbitter
- 22OmeruoBooked at 12mins
- 15HinesBooked at 26mins
- 24NsueSubstituted forReachat 63'minutes
- 8ClaytonSubstituted forAyalaat 79'minutes
- 9Kike
- 10TomlinSubstituted forWhiteheadat 89'minutes
- 27Adomah
Substitutes
- 4Ayala
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 14Williams
- 17Husband
- 18Whitehead
- 20Reach
- 30Fewster
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 13,847
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Middlesbrough 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Hayden White replaces Kevin McNaughton.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter tries a through ball, but Adam Reach is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jermaine Beckford.
Attempt blocked. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Reach with a cross.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kevin McNaughton tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Dean Whitehead replaces Lee Tomlin.
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jermaine Beckford (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Wheater with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Jermaine Beckford replaces Craig Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Neil Danns replaces Liam Trotter.
Foul by Adam Reach (Middlesbrough).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala replaces Adam Clayton.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Middlesbrough 2. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Reach.
Attempt saved. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kike.
Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kike.
Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Adam Bogdan.
Attempt saved. Adam Reach (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Jay Spearing tries a through ball, but Joe Mason is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter.
Booking
David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers).
Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Kenneth Omeruo.
Attempt blocked. Craig Davies (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Reach replaces Emilio Nsue Lopez.
Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Booking
George Friend (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).