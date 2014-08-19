Match ends, Rotherham United 0, Watford 2.
Rotherham United 0-2 Watford
Lloyd Dyer reacted to scoring Watford's first goal at Rotherham by running over to his bench and appearing to give manager Beppe Sannino abuse.
The former West Brom player reacted first to Adam Collin's parried save from Odion Jude Ighalo's shot.
Gianni Munari made sure of the points with a late second but the main talking point was Dyer's reaction to scoring.
Hornets boss Sannino played down the incident, and said: "I didn't see it. But his celebration was normal."
|Former Watford defender David Holdsworth was watching the game for BBC Three Counties Radio:
|"Lloyd Dyer slotted home from a few yards and then his reaction was to elude his team-mates and give verbal abuse to his manager. It's not really what you want to see but there's a lot of emotions in football."
The win lifts Watford, who have two wins from their first three games, to seventh in the table.
In contrast, Rotherham have lost two of their first three matches since winning promotion from League One and have managed just one goal.
The Millers produced a string of chance but paid the price for a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.
Paul Taylor wasted two great chances and Lee Frecklington had an effort deflected.
Rotherham manager Steve Evans:
"We were terrific against a top-class side who I think will win promotion.
"We have given them a hiding but they have gone with the points. For 75 minutes we were by far the better side, but they have taken a couple of chances."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 5Broadfoot
- 20MorganBooked at 58mins
- 4Arnason
- 3Skarz
- 11GreenSubstituted forTidserat 64'minutes
- 33SmallwoodBooked at 83mins
- 8FrecklingtonSubstituted forSwiftat 77'minutes
- 18PringleSubstituted forDerbyshireat 76'minutes
- 9Revell
- 26Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Loach
- 6Wood
- 10Bowery
- 17Newton
- 23Tidser
- 25Swift
- 27Derbyshire
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 17TamasBooked at 71mins
- 4Angella
- 31Hoban
- 14Paredes
- 3Munari
- 19FabbriniSubstituted forDyerat 65'minutes
- 5AndrewsBooked at 60mins
- 21AnyaSubstituted forTozserat 79'minutes
- 9Deeney
- 20VydraSubstituted forIghaloat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tozser
- 11Forestieri
- 12Doyley
- 22Abdi
- 23Dyer
- 24Ighalo
- 30Bond
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 9,361
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 0, Watford 2.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Michael Tidser.
Lloyd Dyer (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Revell with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Watford 2. Gianni Munari (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Hoban with a cross.
Foul by Daniel Tözsér (Watford).
Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianni Munari.
Booking
Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lloyd Dyer (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United).
Foul by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Daniel Tözsér replaces Ikechi Anya.
Attempt missed. John Swift (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michael Tidser.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. John Swift replaces Lee Frecklington.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Derbyshire replaces Ben Pringle.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Watford 1. Lloyd Dyer (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Odion Ighalo (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gabriel Tamas (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriel Tamas (Watford).
Michael Tidser (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Tamas (Watford).
Paul Taylor (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Lloyd Dyer replaces Diego Fabbrini.
Attempt missed. Gianni Munari (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Odion Ighalo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tommy Hoban (Watford) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Tidser replaces Paul Green.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Green (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Offside, Watford. Ikechi Anya tries a through ball, but Odion Ighalo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Odion Ighalo replaces Matej Vydra.
Booking
Keith Andrews (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Green (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Andrews (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joe Skarz.