Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 2.
Birmingham City 2-2 Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Football
Christophe Berra scored in injury time as Ipswich twice came from behind to earn a point at Birmingham City.
The Scottish defender netted a second-half brace, meaning both sides now have four points from their first three games of the season.
David Edgar's header opened the scoring for the hosts after 30 minutes before Berra equalised just after the break.
Clayton Donaldson slipped the ball past Dean Gerken to restore the Blues' advantage, before Berra struck late on.
|Bogey side?
|Ipswich are unbeaten in their past six meetings with Birmingham, winning three. Birmingham's last win was 2-1 at St Andrew's in January 2012.
It was a scrappy game, with both sides preferring to use long-ball tactics, but the two sides managed 34 efforts on goal between them.
Tellingly, only eight of those were on target - one of those being when Blues keeper Darren Randolph denied visiting striker Daryl Murphy with a smart save early on.
City's Lee Novak should have done better when he ballooned over the bar after Gerken had dropped a high ball.
Edgar opened the scoring with his first goal for Lee Clark's men - the Canadian defender being left unmarked to head home David Cotterill's corner.
Berra, 29, glanced home Paul Anderson's free-kick to level the match, before Birmingham regained the lead when Donaldson latched onto Wes Thomas's long pass and neatly finished.
However, Berra had the final say when he converted a pass from the impressive Anderson more than three minutes into time added on, to hand Mick McCarthy's men a point.
Birmingham manager Lee Clark: "It was a frustrating finish. I am gutted for the players. We deserved another victory.
"It would have capped off a brilliant week at home - three wins on the bounce. We cannot be too downhearted as the players gave another terrific performance.
"Ipswich are a powerful team and they will do a lot of damage to teams over the course of the season."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "We got out of jail. It was great. It was lovely wasn't it? We deserved to get out.
"I think we gave away two bad goals but our two goals were great. It was bad marking for their first and an awful pass for the second.
"I think Birmingham look a different side this season. They look very good."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Randolph
- 23Spector
- 6Edgar
- 15Hall
- 3Grounds
- 11CotterillSubstituted forRobinsonat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 31Caddis
- 26DavisSubstituted forGleesonat 60'minutes
- 12Novak
- 9Donaldson
- 10ThomasSubstituted forJohnstoneat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Robinson
- 7Duffy
- 8Gleeson
- 16Johnstone
- 21Doyle
- 29Brown
- 33Gray
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 4Chambers
- 5Smith
- 6Berra
- 3Mings
- 11Anderson
- 8Skuse
- 19Hyam
- 18TabbSubstituted forHenshallat 80'minutes
- 32SammonSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 60'minutes
- 9MurphySubstituted forBajnerat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Parr
- 10McGoldrick
- 14Bajner
- 17Bru
- 21Hewitt
- 23Henshall
- 33Bialkowski
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 14,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 2.
Alex Henshall (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 2. Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Anderson with a cross.
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Balint Bajner with a cross.
Attempt missed. Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Hyam following a set piece situation.
Booking
Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Balint Bajner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Paul Robinson replaces David Cotterill.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alex Henshall (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Jonathan Grounds.
Attempt blocked. Balint Bajner (Ipswich Town) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Henshall with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Denny Johnstone replaces Wes Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Alex Henshall replaces Jay Tabb.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Balint Bajner replaces Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Jay Tabb (Ipswich Town).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Caddis (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. David Edgar (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Cotterill with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Attempt missed. Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Novak.
Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dean Gerken with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David McGoldrick with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Ipswich Town 1. Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wes Thomas following a fast break.
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. David McGoldrick replaces Conor Sammon.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Stephen Gleeson replaces David Davis.
Foul by Luke Hyam (Ipswich Town).