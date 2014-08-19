Match ends, Reading 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Reading 1-2 Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield secured their first Championship win of the season as goals from Jacob Butterfield and Harry Bunn consigned Reading to a first defeat.
Butterfield fired the managerless Terriers ahead after dispossessing Royals midfielder Hope Akpan.
Bunn, 21, doubled the lead after getting the better of Chris Gunter and firing low into the bottom corner.
Reading pulled a goal back through Simon Cox before Alex Pearce was denied an equaliser when his shot hit the bar.
Huddersfield caretaker-manager Mark Lillis punched the air at the final whistle as he celebrated a much-needed win following the departure of Mark Robins last week.
Victory lifts the Yorkshire club to 20th in the early-season table, while Reading fall to 11th.
Huddersfield were full value for the three points after establishing a 2-0 interval lead.
Their first came in the 10th minute when Akpan was easily dispossessed by Butterfield, who curled a superb shot past Adam Federici.
It was 2-0 in the 38th minute when Bunn cut in and easily placed his shot past Federici.
Huddersfield had to withstand a strong Reading finish after Cox's 79th-minute goal.
Pearce powered forward in the closing moments, but his lob struck the top of the bar and the away side held on.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins:
"At 2-0, Huddersfield had something to cling on to.
"We had to try to break them down but we didn't pass the ball quickly enough to do that.
"But at least we finished strongly and we've still made a good start to the season."
Huddersfield caretaker manager Mark Lillis asked if he wants the job full-time:
"No. I'm the academy manager. I've been doing it for two-and-a-half years now.
"Okay, when you get nights like tonight, you get that little buzz again. And you think: 'You know what, I wouldn't mind a bit of this'."
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Federici
- 5PearceBooked at 42mins
- 24CummingsSubstituted forKuhlat 45'minutes
- 15Hector
- 2GunterBooked at 38mins
- 16Akpan
- 22BlackmanSubstituted forMackieat 64'minutes
- 11Obita
- 25TaylorSubstituted forTannerat 69'minutes
- 7PogrebnyakBooked at 76mins
- 10Cox
Substitutes
- 17Edwards
- 18Tshibola
- 19Mackie
- 20McCarthy
- 27Tanner
- 28Kuhl
- 35Cooper
Huddersfield
- 1SmithiesBooked at 90mins
- 15Wallace
- 3Dixon
- 33Lynch
- 27Smith
- 6Hogg
- 8ButterfieldSubstituted forMajewskiat 90+6'minutes
- 7Scannell
- 10CoadyBooked at 35mins
- 21WellsSubstituted forSteadat 83'minutes
- 30BunnSubstituted forSinnottat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hammill
- 13Murphy
- 14Stead
- 19Holmes
- 20Sinnott
- 22Crooks
- 45Majewski
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 15,035
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Radoslaw Majewski replaces Jacob Butterfield.
Attempt missed. Craig Tanner (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Kuhl.
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hope Akpan.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Sinnott replaces Harry Bunn.
Booking
Alex Smithies (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Attempt blocked. Craig Tanner (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Aaron Kuhl (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Mackie (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hope Akpan.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jon Stead replaces Nahki Wells.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Simon Cox (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Jordan Obita (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Conor Coady (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pavel Pogrebnyak with a headed pass.
Foul by Craig Tanner (Reading).
Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Reading).
Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Pearce (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Craig Tanner replaces Jake Taylor.
Attempt missed. Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Jamie Mackie replaces Nick Blackman.
Attempt missed. Nick Blackman (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Kuhl.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Attempt blocked. Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Cox.
Attempt missed. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Attempt missed. Simon Cox (Reading) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Kuhl with a cross.
Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Scannell.