Reading 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield secured their first Championship win of the season as goals from Jacob Butterfield and Harry Bunn consigned Reading to a first defeat.

Butterfield fired the managerless Terriers ahead after dispossessing Royals midfielder Hope Akpan.

Bunn, 21, doubled the lead after getting the better of Chris Gunter and firing low into the bottom corner.

Reading pulled a goal back through Simon Cox before Alex Pearce was denied an equaliser when his shot hit the bar.

Huddersfield caretaker-manager Mark Lillis punched the air at the final whistle as he celebrated a much-needed win following the departure of Mark Robins last week.

Victory lifts the Yorkshire club to 20th in the early-season table, while Reading fall to 11th.

Huddersfield were full value for the three points after establishing a 2-0 interval lead.

Their first came in the 10th minute when Akpan was easily dispossessed by Butterfield, who curled a superb shot past Adam Federici.

It was 2-0 in the 38th minute when Bunn cut in and easily placed his shot past Federici.

Huddersfield had to withstand a strong Reading finish after Cox's 79th-minute goal.

Pearce powered forward in the closing moments, but his lob struck the top of the bar and the away side held on.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins:

"At 2-0, Huddersfield had something to cling on to.

"We had to try to break them down but we didn't pass the ball quickly enough to do that.

"But at least we finished strongly and we've still made a good start to the season."

Huddersfield caretaker manager Mark Lillis asked if he wants the job full-time:

"No. I'm the academy manager. I've been doing it for two-and-a-half years now.

"Okay, when you get nights like tonight, you get that little buzz again. And you think: 'You know what, I wouldn't mind a bit of this'."