Championship
Charlton3Derby2

Charlton Athletic 3-2 Derby County

Chris Martin of Derby County is challenged by Andre Bikey-Amougou of Charlton
Chris Martin of Derby County is challenged by Andre Bikey-Amougou of Charlton

Charlton remain unbeaten in the Championship after condemning Derby to their first defeat of the season.

George Tucudean scored his first goal for the Addicks to give them an early lead but Jamie Ward levelled with a strike from the edge of the box.

Charlton restored their lead when Yoni Buyens scored from the penalty spot after Richard Keogh fouled Tucudean.

Igor Vetokele headed in a third in the 77th minute before Ward pulled a goal back with five minutes to go.

Unhappy hunting ground
Derby have only won once on their last six visits to the Valley. That victory, which came last season, was their only win there this century.

Charlton were ahead in the 11th minute when Tucudean latched onto Jordan Cousins' cross to smash the ball past Derby keeper Lee Grant.

Ward hit a powerful equaliser into the top corner in the 31st minute and Derby went close to taking the lead but Craig Bryson and Jeff Hendrick shot tamely at Charlton's debutant keeper Nick Pope.

Media playback is not supported on this device

McClaren on Charlton v Derby

The home side regained the lead just before half-time with Belgian midfielder Buyens' cool penalty after Keogh pulled down Tucudean.

The Romanian striker was replaced at half-time but Charlton continued to pile on the pressure.

His replacement Franck Moussa fired wide from close range before Vetokele headed in Laurie Wilson's cross.

A weak effort from Ward squeezed through Pope's legs to give Derby hope of snatching a draw but Charlton held on for the three points.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters:

"This is the best I've seen us play and Derby didn't have an answer.

"With seven points out of nine, we must be happy.

"At 3-1 you want to sit back, have a cigar and enjoy the game. We couldn't do that but we did enough."

Derby County manager Steve McClaren:

"It's disappointing to lose and the goals came at bad times for us.

"The second goal, right on half-time, gave them a massive lift.

"We were a bit deflated but I expected us to go on and get an equaliser. It wasn't to be and the third was a killer for us really."

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 30Pope
  • 3GomezBooked at 84mins
  • 26Ben Haim
  • 6Bikey Amougou
  • 16Wiggins
  • 7Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forFoxat 89'minutes
  • 17BuyensBooked at 73mins
  • 4Jackson
  • 24CousinsSubstituted forWilsonat 64'minutes
  • 29TucudeanSubstituted forMoussaat 45'minutes
  • 14Vetokele

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 5Morrison
  • 10Moussa
  • 11Harriott
  • 13Phillips
  • 18Church
  • 21Fox

Derby

  • 1Grant
  • 2Christie
  • 6Keogh
  • 5Buxton
  • 3Forsyth
  • 4BrysonBooked at 35mins
  • 19HughesSubstituted forMascarellat 45'minutes
  • 8HendrickSubstituted forBestat 77'minutes
  • 7DawkinsSubstituted forRussellat 69'minutes
  • 9Martin
  • 10Ward

Substitutes

  • 11Russell
  • 12Naylor
  • 14Eustace
  • 17Whitbread
  • 21Roos
  • 30Best
  • 33Mascarell
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
15,317

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Derby County 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 3, Derby County 2.

Jake Buxton (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Moussa (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Morgan Fox replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Attempt saved. Franck Moussa (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Igor Vetokele.

Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

Lawrie Wilson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Derby County 2. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Johnny Russell (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Forsyth.

Booking

Joseph Gomez (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lawrie Wilson.

Offside, Derby County. Johnny Russell tries a through ball, but Leon Best is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Charlton Athletic 3, Derby County 1. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lawrie Wilson with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Leon Best replaces Jeff Hendrick.

Offside, Derby County. Jake Buxton tries a through ball, but Jeff Hendrick is caught offside.

Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).

Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bryson.

Booking

Yoni Buyens (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yoni Buyens (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt missed. Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jake Buxton (Derby County).

Franck Moussa (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Omar Mascarell (Derby County).

Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joseph Gomez.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Simon Dawkins.

Attempt missed. Richard Keogh (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by André Bikey.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Lawrie Wilson replaces Jordan Cousins.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tal Ben Haim.

Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.

Jake Buxton (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franck Moussa (Charlton Athletic).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nottm Forest32106337
2Cardiff32105237
3Millwall32104137
4Charlton32106427
5Bournemouth32016246
6Norwich32016246
7Watford32015326
8Middlesbrough32014226
9Sheff Wed31202115
10Ipswich31114404
11Reading31114404
12Brentford31113304
13Derby31113304
14Blackburn311145-14
15Birmingham311134-14
16Brighton31022203
17Wolves21011103
18Rotherham310213-23
19Leeds310214-33
20Huddersfield310238-53
21Wigan301235-21
22Bolton301237-41
23Fulham200213-20
24Blackpool300326-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story