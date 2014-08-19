Charlton Athletic 3-2 Derby County

Chris Martin of Derby County is challenged by Andre Bikey-Amougou of Charlton

Charlton remain unbeaten in the Championship after condemning Derby to their first defeat of the season.

George Tucudean scored his first goal for the Addicks to give them an early lead but Jamie Ward levelled with a strike from the edge of the box.

Charlton restored their lead when Yoni Buyens scored from the penalty spot after Richard Keogh fouled Tucudean.

Igor Vetokele headed in a third in the 77th minute before Ward pulled a goal back with five minutes to go.

Unhappy hunting ground Derby have only won once on their last six visits to the Valley. That victory, which came last season, was their only win there this century.

Charlton were ahead in the 11th minute when Tucudean latched onto Jordan Cousins' cross to smash the ball past Derby keeper Lee Grant.

Ward hit a powerful equaliser into the top corner in the 31st minute and Derby went close to taking the lead but Craig Bryson and Jeff Hendrick shot tamely at Charlton's debutant keeper Nick Pope.

The home side regained the lead just before half-time with Belgian midfielder Buyens' cool penalty after Keogh pulled down Tucudean.

The Romanian striker was replaced at half-time but Charlton continued to pile on the pressure.

His replacement Franck Moussa fired wide from close range before Vetokele headed in Laurie Wilson's cross.

A weak effort from Ward squeezed through Pope's legs to give Derby hope of snatching a draw but Charlton held on for the three points.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters:

"This is the best I've seen us play and Derby didn't have an answer.

"With seven points out of nine, we must be happy.

"At 3-1 you want to sit back, have a cigar and enjoy the game. We couldn't do that but we did enough."

Derby County manager Steve McClaren:

"It's disappointing to lose and the goals came at bad times for us.

"The second goal, right on half-time, gave them a massive lift.

"We were a bit deflated but I expected us to go on and get an equaliser. It wasn't to be and the third was a killer for us really."