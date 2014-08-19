Blackpool 1-2 Brentford

Brentford's match-winner Stuart Dallas and Blackpool goalscorer Nathan Delfouneso

Stuart Dallas scored the winner as Brentford secured their first Championship win of the season and left Blackpool bottom without a point.

Nathan Delfouneso gave the home side an early lead when he headed home Francois Zoko's left-wing cross.

But Alex Pritchard levelled for the Bees when he met Moses Odubajo's lay-off and fired home from 25 yards.

And Dallas settled it when he stole the ball off Donervon Daniels near the by-line and cut inside to fire home.

Brentford almost added a third when their substitute Jota slid the ball across the six-yard area from the right, but it just evaded the onrushing Pritchard.

Blackpool did not go down without a fight, staging a late rally after bringing former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger off the bench with 15 minutes to go.

Ranger set up a golden chance for Sergei Zenjov to equalise six minutes from time, but Bees keeper David Button denied him from six yards.

Delfouneso also went close in the closing stages, firing over the bar, but Brentford held out to take all three points.

Defeat leaves Blackpool with just one win from their last 13 games in all competitions.

After losing 27 players this summer and signing 17, the Seasiders do not have a point to show for their three league matches so far this season.

The crowd of 9,939 was well down on their average of 14,216 at Bloomfield Road last season.

Blackpool manager Jose Riga: "I am frustrated because we were leading. We were good in the game.

"We score a beautiful goal and we concede in the same situation as the previous game.

"The fact is that we don't have two players in the same level. It's a completely new team. If we were able from day one to work together we could get the results, but it is not the situation. Every time we are close."

Brentford manager Mark Warburton: "We didn't know what to expect from Blackpool. Our analysis department work very hard on preparing the players and letting them know what to expect.

"We looked at the first couple of weeks and we thought we were maybe lacking a little bit of self belief. Can we make an impact at this level? We're not here to make up the numbers.

"The performance on Saturday was excellent and that gave them a belief. It's important to get three points."