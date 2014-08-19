Leeds United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

The result at Elland Road was Sami Hyypia's first league win as Brighton manager

Brighton scored their first goals of the season through Joao Teixeira and Kazenga LuaLua to hand Leeds their first home defeat under David Hockaday.

On-loan Liverpool striker Teixeira, 21, put Brighton in front early on when he fired into the bottom corner.

LuaLua then made sure of victory at Elland Road with six minutes to go when he drove home a 20-yard free-kick.

It also made for an entertaining evening for Brighton fans watching the Football League's new initiative of a fibre-optic broadcast back to the Amex Stadium.

Leeds had received international clearance for loan signing Giuseppe Bellusci from Catania but the central defender started on the bench and watched his side fall behind after five minutes when Teixeira ran onto a through-ball from Bruno to slot home.

Defender Inigo Calderon should have doubled Brighton's lead with a header before Leeds improved marginally after the break.

A free-kick into the wall from Michael Tonge and a brief glimpse on goal for Billy Sharp before Calderon cleared were the nearest the hosts came to an equaliser.

Brighton should have added a second through substitute Rohan Ince who hit the post when clean through.

But any chance of a late Leeds fight-back disappeared when LuaLua scored his first goal of the season.

United's Jason Pearce brought down Teixeira 20 yards out and LuaLua powered home the free-kick to get Hyppia's reign up and running.

Leeds boss Dave Hockaday:

"I can't tell you how disappointed I was with our performance in the first half.

"I can't explain our slow start. It is a mental thing. We didn't play as a team, we didn't close down and when we got the ball we gave it away cheaply. That's not good enough.

"At the end of the day they were better than us. They showed tonight what a good team they are but we lacked a cutting edge. It was a very uncharacteristic performance."

Brighton boss Sami Hyypia on the impact of Joao Teixeira:

"Of course I am grateful to Liverpool for letting Joao come to us and get the games he needs, but it works both ways.

"They can benefit too because his time with us can hopefully be a stepping stone towards Liverpool's first team.

"He is a young player and Liverpool have a very big squad. A player of his age needs to play games to improve. We have a quality player and I am very happy to have him with us."