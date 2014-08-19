Match ends, Leeds United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Leeds United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton scored their first goals of the season through Joao Teixeira and Kazenga LuaLua to hand Leeds their first home defeat under David Hockaday.
On-loan Liverpool striker Teixeira, 21, put Brighton in front early on when he fired into the bottom corner.
LuaLua then made sure of victory at Elland Road with six minutes to go when he drove home a 20-yard free-kick.
The result gave former Liverpool defender Sami Hyypia his first league win as Brighton manager.
It also made for an entertaining evening for Brighton fans watching the Football League's new initiative of a fibre-optic broadcast back to the Amex Stadium.
Leeds had received international clearance for loan signing Giuseppe Bellusci from Catania but the central defender started on the bench and watched his side fall behind after five minutes when Teixeira ran onto a through-ball from Bruno to slot home.
Defender Inigo Calderon should have doubled Brighton's lead with a header before Leeds improved marginally after the break.
A free-kick into the wall from Michael Tonge and a brief glimpse on goal for Billy Sharp before Calderon cleared were the nearest the hosts came to an equaliser.
Brighton should have added a second through substitute Rohan Ince who hit the post when clean through.
But any chance of a late Leeds fight-back disappeared when LuaLua scored his first goal of the season.
United's Jason Pearce brought down Teixeira 20 yards out and LuaLua powered home the free-kick to get Hyppia's reign up and running.
Leeds boss Dave Hockaday:
"I can't tell you how disappointed I was with our performance in the first half.
"I can't explain our slow start. It is a mental thing. We didn't play as a team, we didn't close down and when we got the ball we gave it away cheaply. That's not good enough.
"At the end of the day they were better than us. They showed tonight what a good team they are but we lacked a cutting edge. It was a very uncharacteristic performance."
Brighton boss Sami Hyypia on the impact of Joao Teixeira:
"Of course I am grateful to Liverpool for letting Joao come to us and get the games he needs, but it works both ways.
"They can benefit too because his time with us can hopefully be a stepping stone towards Liverpool's first team.
"He is a young player and Liverpool have a very big squad. A player of his age needs to play games to improve. We have a quality player and I am very happy to have him with us."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 2ByramBooked at 67mins
- 6PearceBooked at 83mins
- 32Cooper
- 3WarnockBooked at 5mins
- 4AustinBooked at 4mins
- 14Bianchi
- 18Tonge
- 7MurphyBooked at 50minsSubstituted forL Cookat 81'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forAjoseat 45'minutes
- 8SharpSubstituted forPoleonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bellusci
- 13Taylor
- 15Wootton
- 16Ajose
- 20Norris
- 23L Cook
- 26Poleon
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 14Calderon
- 3Greer
- 5Dunk
- 15Chicksen
- 2Bruno
- 10AgustienSubstituted forLua Luaat 59'minutes
- 18Forster-Caskey
- 22HollaBooked at 36minsSubstituted forInceat 75'minutes
- 17J TeixeiraSubstituted forHughesat 90'minutes
- 12Mackail-Smith
Substitutes
- 4Hughes
- 11O'Grady
- 16Ankergren
- 20McCourt
- 24Ince
- 25Lua Lua
- 28Toko
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 21,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Íñigo Calderón.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua tries a through ball, but Jake Forster-Caskey is caught offside.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Leeds United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Stephen Warnock (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chicksen (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Aaron Hughes replaces João Teixeira.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Offside, Leeds United. Tommaso Bianchi tries a through ball, but Nicky Ajose is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jason Pearce (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
João Teixeira (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Leeds United).
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Lewis Cook replaces Luke Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Billy Sharp.
Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Craig Mackail-Smith following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gordon Greer.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommaso Bianchi (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Rohan Ince replaces Danny Holla.
Foul by Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Nicky Ajose (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Sam Byram tries a through ball, but Michael Tonge is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Michael Tonge (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Byram.
Booking
Sam Byram (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kazenga Lua Lua (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).