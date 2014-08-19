Crawley Town 1-3 Bradford City

James Hanson's opener was his third goal of the season

Bradford went second in the table and maintained their unbeaten record with a convincing win over Crawley.

James Hanson became the first player to score against Crawley this season when he hammered home Stephen Darby's right-wing cross from 12 yards.

Joe Walsh equalised five minutes later by heading in Ryan Dickson's corner.

Billy Knott scored his first City goal with a volley and Jason Bennett hit the bar before substitute Mason Bennett chipped Brian Jenson for the third.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"I'm very disappointed, we really didn't show our true selves tonight. I can obviously say that the last three games have taken a lot out of us and we've had a tough opening to our season.

"There seemed to be a lack of a spark tonight. I've got to take a lot of responsibility - I made some substitutions today that didn't work. Tonight I didn't make the right decisions from the bench that I should have done.

"But they have had three opportunities tonight and they have taken all three. We didn't get away with it and we got a big punch on the nose."