Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3.
Crawley Town 1-3 Bradford City
Bradford went second in the table and maintained their unbeaten record with a convincing win over Crawley.
James Hanson became the first player to score against Crawley this season when he hammered home Stephen Darby's right-wing cross from 12 yards.
Joe Walsh equalised five minutes later by heading in Ryan Dickson's corner.
Billy Knott scored his first City goal with a volley and Jason Bennett hit the bar before substitute Mason Bennett chipped Brian Jenson for the third.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"I'm very disappointed, we really didn't show our true selves tonight. I can obviously say that the last three games have taken a lot out of us and we've had a tough opening to our season.
"There seemed to be a lack of a spark tonight. I've got to take a lot of responsibility - I made some substitutions today that didn't work. Tonight I didn't make the right decisions from the bench that I should have done.
"But they have had three opportunities tonight and they have taken all three. We didn't get away with it and we got a big punch on the nose."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jensen
- 2OyebanjoBooked at 68mins
- 3Dickson
- 5Leacock
- 6BradleySubstituted forBanyaat 73'minutes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forHendersonat 58'minutes
- 8Smith
- 12Walsh
- 20Bawling
- 9McLeod
- 21Tomlin
Substitutes
- 4Henderson
- 14Young
- 15Banya
- 16Essam
- 17Rose
- 22O'Connor
- 23Richefond
Bradford
- 1Pickford
- 2Darby
- 5Davies
- 23McArdle
- 6SheehanBooked at 57mins
- 11KnottSubstituted forDolanat 80'minutes
- 8Liddle
- 17Kennedy
- 20MoraisBooked at 24minsSubstituted forYeatesat 73'minutes
- 7McLeanSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 3Meredith
- 4Dolan
- 12Williams
- 14Yeates
- 18Routis
- 19McBurnie
- 28Bennett
- Referee:
- Carl Berry
- Attendance:
- 2,225
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3.
Mason Bennett (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Brian Jensen.
Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Yeates (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Darby (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3. Mason Bennett (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Hanson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Charles Banya replaces Sonny Bradley.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Filipe Morais.
Andrew Davies (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).
Jason Kennedy (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Bradford City).
Booking
Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town).
Andrew Davies (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 2. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Conor Henderson replaces Gwion Edwards.
Booking
Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town).
Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 1. Joe Walsh (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dickson with a cross.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Andrew Davies.
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Kennedy (Bradford City).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Bradford City 1. James Hanson (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Darby with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Bradford City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mason Bennett replaces Aaron McLean.