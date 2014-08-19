League One
Crawley1Bradford3

Crawley Town 1-3 Bradford City

James Hanson
James Hanson's opener was his third goal of the season

Bradford went second in the table and maintained their unbeaten record with a convincing win over Crawley.

James Hanson became the first player to score against Crawley this season when he hammered home Stephen Darby's right-wing cross from 12 yards.

Joe Walsh equalised five minutes later by heading in Ryan Dickson's corner.

Billy Knott scored his first City goal with a volley and Jason Bennett hit the bar before substitute Mason Bennett chipped Brian Jenson for the third.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"I'm very disappointed, we really didn't show our true selves tonight. I can obviously say that the last three games have taken a lot out of us and we've had a tough opening to our season.

"There seemed to be a lack of a spark tonight. I've got to take a lot of responsibility - I made some substitutions today that didn't work. Tonight I didn't make the right decisions from the bench that I should have done.

"But they have had three opportunities tonight and they have taken all three. We didn't get away with it and we got a big punch on the nose."

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Jensen
  • 2OyebanjoBooked at 68mins
  • 3Dickson
  • 5Leacock
  • 6BradleySubstituted forBanyaat 73'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forHendersonat 58'minutes
  • 8Smith
  • 12Walsh
  • 20Bawling
  • 9McLeod
  • 21Tomlin

Substitutes

  • 4Henderson
  • 14Young
  • 15Banya
  • 16Essam
  • 17Rose
  • 22O'Connor
  • 23Richefond

Bradford

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Darby
  • 5Davies
  • 23McArdle
  • 6SheehanBooked at 57mins
  • 11KnottSubstituted forDolanat 80'minutes
  • 8Liddle
  • 17Kennedy
  • 20MoraisBooked at 24minsSubstituted forYeatesat 73'minutes
  • 7McLeanSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 3Meredith
  • 4Dolan
  • 12Williams
  • 14Yeates
  • 18Routis
  • 19McBurnie
  • 28Bennett
Referee:
Carl Berry
Attendance:
2,225

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3.

Mason Bennett (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town).

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Brian Jensen.

Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Yeates (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Darby (Bradford City).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Matthew Dolan replaces Billy Knott.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Gary Liddle.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 3. Mason Bennett (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Hanson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Charles Banya replaces Sonny Bradley.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Filipe Morais.

Andrew Davies (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Izale McLeod (Crawley Town).

Jason Kennedy (Bradford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Liddle (Bradford City).

Booking

Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town).

Andrew Davies (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Rory McArdle.

Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Liddle (Bradford City).

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 2. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Billy Knott (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Conor Henderson replaces Gwion Edwards.

Booking

Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town).

Gary Liddle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 1, Bradford City 1. Joe Walsh (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dickson with a cross.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Andrew Davies.

Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Kennedy (Bradford City).

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 0, Bradford City 1. James Hanson (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Stephen Darby with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Bradford City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Mason Bennett replaces Aaron McLean.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33005149
2Bradford32106337
3Bristol City32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Peterborough32015416
6Chesterfield32014316
7Crawley32013306
8Preston31206245
9Port Vale31205325
10Doncaster31115414
11Swindon31115414
12Leyton Orient31114314
13Gillingham31116604
14Coventry31115504
15Barnsley31114404
16Notts County31113304
17Rochdale31026513
18Sheff Utd310234-13
19Yeovil310226-43
20Walsall302123-12
21Oldham302146-22
22Colchester301246-21
23Crewe300349-50
24Scunthorpe300319-80
View full League One table

