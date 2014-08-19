Bristol City 0-0 Leyton Orient

Frank Fielding is in his second season with Bristol City

Bristol City dropped their first points of the season in a hard-fought draw with Leyton Orient.

City had won their first two matches but could not break down the Londoners.

The hosts' Sam Baldock had a header at a 37th-minute corner ruled out for a foul on O's goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and then came close two minutes later.

But Frank Fielding was the busier of the two keepers with saves from substitute Darius Henderson and Lloyd James preserving a point for his side.

Henderson, who replaced Kevin Lisbie midway through the first half, was denied by Fielding either side of half-time, while the keeper was also tested by James before Scott Cuthbert had an effort cleared off the line.

The result knocked City off top spot in the table and stretched Leyton Orient's unbeaten run to two matches.

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill spoke on his side's disallowed goal:

"We should have won the game. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the goal.

"We know that goalkeepers get protected but I just can't see it. There's no-one near him and he's punched it into his own net.

"It was a fantastic corner from Marlon Pack and the keeper's been caught too deep.

"It was a huge mistake and it cost us three points."