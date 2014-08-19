League One
Bristol City0Leyton Orient0

Bristol City 0-0 Leyton Orient

Frank Fielding
Frank Fielding is in his second season with Bristol City

Bristol City dropped their first points of the season in a hard-fought draw with Leyton Orient.

City had won their first two matches but could not break down the Londoners.

The hosts' Sam Baldock had a header at a 37th-minute corner ruled out for a foul on O's goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and then came close two minutes later.

But Frank Fielding was the busier of the two keepers with saves from substitute Darius Henderson and Lloyd James preserving a point for his side.

Henderson, who replaced Kevin Lisbie midway through the first half, was denied by Fielding either side of half-time, while the keeper was also tested by James before Scott Cuthbert had an effort cleared off the line.

The result knocked City off top spot in the table and stretched Leyton Orient's unbeaten run to two matches.

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill spoke on his side's disallowed goal:

"We should have won the game. There was absolutely nothing wrong with the goal.

"We know that goalkeepers get protected but I just can't see it. There's no-one near him and he's punched it into his own net.

"It was a fantastic corner from Marlon Pack and the keeper's been caught too deep.

"It was a huge mistake and it cost us three points."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Fielding
  • 3Williams
  • 4Flint
  • 22Ayling
  • 2Little
  • 8Elliott
  • 7Smith
  • 21PackSubstituted forEl-Abdat 80'minutes
  • 23BryanSubstituted forFreemanat 80'minutes
  • 9Baldock
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6El-Abd
  • 10Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 11Wagstaff
  • 13Richards
  • 15Freeman
  • 17Cunningham
  • 20Burns

Leyton Orient

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Omozusi
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Baudry
  • 15Clarke
  • 7Cox
  • 4Vincelot
  • 8James
  • 11McAnuffSubstituted forPritchardat 82'minutes
  • 9LisbieSubstituted forHendersonat 23'minutes
  • 10MooneySubstituted forSimpsonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 12Lowry
  • 18Pritchard
  • 20Bartley
  • 24Henderson
  • 27Simpson
  • 33Woods
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
11,692

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Luke Freeman (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Aaron Wilbraham.

Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Bristol City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jay Simpson replaces David Mooney.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Aden Flint.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Luke Ayling (Bristol City).

David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Bradley Pritchard replaces Jobi McAnuff.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Luke Freeman replaces Joe Bryan.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Adam El-Abd replaces Marlon Pack.

Foul by Derrick Williams (Bristol City).

David Mooney (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Mooney (Leyton Orient).

(Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient).

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient).

Hand ball by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Wade Elliott (Bristol City).

Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Lloyd James.

Hand ball by David Mooney (Leyton Orient).

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Joe Bryan.

Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Darius Henderson (Leyton Orient) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Derrick Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

