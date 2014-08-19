League One
Notts County2Colchester1

Notts County 2-1 Colchester United

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at Meadow Lane

Shaun Derry
Derry is in his first full season in charge of Notts County

Notts County held on to defeat Colchester and earn a first victory of the season despite having two men and manager Shaun Derry sent off late on.

Notts led when Nicky Wroe's miscued shot was turned in by Ronan Murray.

But the U's deservedly levelled after the break when Freddie Sears slipped the ball under keeper Roy Carroll.

Derry was sent to the stands, but Liam Noble's stunning strike made it 2-1 and the hosts held on despite having Cieron Keane and Wroe dismissed.

Both players picked up second yellow cards in a fiery end to a thrilling match which saw Notts survive seven minutes of injury time.

The hosts, who lost 1-0 at home to Fleetwood on Saturday, had looked well set for victory after a sharp start, but after going ahead, it was the U's who created the better chances.

Jabo Ibehre had three great first-half opportunities to level, but Carroll produced increasingly impressive saves from a header, a one-on-one chance and a rasping low strike.

After a quiet opening to the second period, Sears' cool finish sparked the game into life in the final 20 minutes.

Derry was dismissed for protesting, but Noble's beautiful curled shot restored the lead and they stood firm to consign the U's to a second defeat in four days, despite ending with nine men.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Saturday hurt (home defeat by Fleetwood), it burned us as a team. I wanted a reaction and tonight we gave a reaction.

"Unlike Saturday where we didn't dig in, we did tonight and it gave us a platform in the second half to come out and show everyone what these boys are all about.

"I'm disappointed I let myself down by being sent off, I take full responsibility for that. But it's an emotional game and you just want people to be consistent."

Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:

"I thought we dominated possession, dominated the game. It's the best passing performance I've seen in my time as a manager.

"We have to take our chances. It's difficult to take as a manager.

"A lot of fans will think it's the same old story, but we have to stay positive and keep believing.

"I'm desperately disappointed to have lost the game, but if we keep playing like that we're going to win."

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 5Mullins
  • 6Hollis
  • 21KeaneBooked at 77mins
  • 7IsmailBooked at 75minsSubstituted forThompsonat 80'minutes
  • 13Jones
  • 16Noble
  • 8WroeBooked at 90mins
  • 10Murray
  • 12Cassidy

Substitutes

  • 15Thompson
  • 23Speiss
  • 24Balmy
  • 25Dawson
  • 26Whitehouse
  • 28Edwards
  • 29Bishop

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 20Clohessy
  • 4OkuonghaeBooked at 82mins
  • 18Eastman
  • 3GordonBooked at 88mins
  • 8GilbeySubstituted forEastmondat 87'minutes
  • 15BeanSubstituted forMasseyat 77'minutes
  • 24Moncur
  • 11Sears
  • 9Ibehre
  • 25VoseSubstituted forSzmodicsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Eastmond
  • 10Holman
  • 12Lewington
  • 21Massey
  • 26Kent
  • 28Szmodics
  • 30Curtis
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
3,792

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away24
Shots on Target
Home5
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 2, Colchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Colchester United 1.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gavin Massey (Colchester United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Nicky Wroe (Notts County).

Booking

Ben Gordon (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Gordon (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Craig Eastmond replaces Alex Gilbey.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Nicky Wroe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nicky Wroe (Notts County).

Sean Clohessy (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nicky Wroe (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Jake Cassidy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United).

Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Curtis Thompson replaces Zeli Ismail.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Dominic Vose.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Marcus Bean.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Cieron Keane (Notts County).

Foul by Cieron Keane (Notts County).

Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hayden Mullins (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).

Attempt saved. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Zeli Ismail (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Notts County).

Sean Clohessy (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 2, Colchester United 1. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Jones.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jabo Ibehre.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33005149
2Bradford32106337
3Bristol City32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Peterborough32015416
6Chesterfield32014316
7Crawley32013306
8Preston31206245
9Port Vale31205325
10Doncaster31115414
11Swindon31115414
12Leyton Orient31114314
13Gillingham31116604
14Coventry31115504
15Barnsley31114404
16Notts County31113304
17Rochdale31026513
18Sheff Utd310234-13
19Yeovil310226-43
20Walsall302123-12
21Oldham302146-22
22Colchester301246-21
23Crewe300349-50
24Scunthorpe300319-80
