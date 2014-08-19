Scunthorpe United 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Evans scored seven times last sason

Fleetwood Town left it late as they struck two goals in 10 minutes to secure an impressive three points away at Scunthorpe United.

The visitors were ahead midway through the second half when Jamie Proctor hit home at the far post.

Minutes later they were two up when Gareth Evans superbly nodded home Steven Crainey's free kick.

Scunthorpe did come close to a consolation late on but Niall Canavan's header struck the woodwork.

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We were just disappointing again in both boxes, in a nutshell. I asked for a response from Saturday and I think I got that.

"I thought it was a good all-round performance tonight. I thought it was a cracking game. Both teams played some good football but we've just got to be better in both boxes.

"I've just said to the players in there, on Thursday at the training ground we'll be chucking balls in to both boxes and making first contact because that's what we have to improve on.

"You talk about stepping up a level but at the end of the day there's no way the ball's coming into the box as much as it did in League Two.

"It's coming in less times and tonight you wouldn't say it's come in there with great quality. So we're very disappointed with the two goals but really pleased with the attitude, application of the players, with a fully committed display. But obviously we need points on the board."

Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were very professional tonight and looked dangerous when we went forward.

"We told the players to be patient and not give anything away because we knew we would create chances.

"They were two fantastic goals for us and we saw the game out."