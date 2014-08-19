League One
Scunthorpe0Fleetwood2

Scunthorpe United 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Gareth Evans
Evans scored seven times last sason

Fleetwood Town left it late as they struck two goals in 10 minutes to secure an impressive three points away at Scunthorpe United.

The visitors were ahead midway through the second half when Jamie Proctor hit home at the far post.

Minutes later they were two up when Gareth Evans superbly nodded home Steven Crainey's free kick.

Scunthorpe did come close to a consolation late on but Niall Canavan's header struck the woodwork.

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We were just disappointing again in both boxes, in a nutshell. I asked for a response from Saturday and I think I got that.

"I thought it was a good all-round performance tonight. I thought it was a cracking game. Both teams played some good football but we've just got to be better in both boxes.

"I've just said to the players in there, on Thursday at the training ground we'll be chucking balls in to both boxes and making first contact because that's what we have to improve on.

"You talk about stepping up a level but at the end of the day there's no way the ball's coming into the box as much as it did in League Two.

"It's coming in less times and tonight you wouldn't say it's come in there with great quality. So we're very disappointed with the two goals but really pleased with the attitude, application of the players, with a fully committed display. But obviously we need points on the board."

Fleetwood manager Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We were very professional tonight and looked dangerous when we went forward.

"We told the players to be patient and not give anything away because we knew we would create chances.

"They were two fantastic goals for us and we saw the game out."

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 26Olejnik
  • 24O'NeillBooked at 78mins
  • 18Addison
  • 6Canavan
  • 2Nolan
  • 7Sparrow
  • 4McAllister
  • 12BishopSubstituted forMyrie-Williamsat 62'minutes
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forKeeat 75'minutes
  • 10Burton

Substitutes

  • 11Myrie-Williams
  • 16Adelakun
  • 19Taylor
  • 21Weaver
  • 27Kee
  • 28McSheffrey
  • 32Llera

Fleetwood

  • 28Maxwell
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 14Hogan
  • 25Jordan
  • 33Crainey
  • 18Sarcevic
  • 8Schumacher
  • 7EvansBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMurdochat 81'minutes
  • 12Morris
  • 19Proctor
  • 23BallSubstituted forCresswellat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Murdoch
  • 16Cresswell
  • 17Blair
  • 22Hughes
  • 26Davies
  • 29Campbell
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
2,773

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Fleetwood Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Fleetwood Town 2.

Attempt missed. Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United).

Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Miles Addison (Scunthorpe United) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Liam Hogan.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ryan Cresswell replaces David Ball.

Foul by Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United).

Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Billy Kee (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Ball (Fleetwood Town).

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stewart Murdoch replaces Gareth Evans.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Fleetwood Town 2. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Steven Schumacher with a cross.

Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Luke O'Neill (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Luke O'Neill (Scunthorpe United).

Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Liam Hogan.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Billy Kee replaces Paddy Madden.

Luke O'Neill (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt blocked. Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Stephen Crainey.

Attempt blocked. Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Fleetwood Town 1. Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ball.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).

David Ball (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Stephen Jordan.

Deon Burton (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Hogan (Fleetwood Town).

