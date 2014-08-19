Walsall 1-2 Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town collected their first league goals and victory of the season at the expense of struggling Walsall.

After a first half which saw both sides waste good chances, James Hayter's header from Kevin Dawson's cross put the Glovers ahead after the interval.

Tom Bradshaw equalised from close range for the Saddlers, but they conceded a minute later.

Dawson went from provider to scorer as he forced the ball home for a first Yeovil win back in League One.

Walsall boss Dean Smith told BBC WM 95.6:

Media playback is not supported on this device Smith on Walsall v Yeovil

"I feel very disappointed, we should've been three goals to the good in the first half.

"We've carved them open a number of times, but couldn't take our chances.

"We expected them to come out of the traps in the second half because Gary would have told them he wasn't happy the way we were carving them open.

"The way we reacted to their second goal wasn't good. We should've had a penalty, but fell away after that."

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson on Walsall v Yeovil

"We definitely deserved the victory.

"In the first half we had a position of strength and we kept them down to limited chances.

"But I wanted to get into them a little bit at half-time because we were defending well but not getting in amongst them, there wasn't that real passion to get a goal.

"And all of a sudden they did come out and they showed each other what you need to win football matches."