Walsall 1-2 Yeovil Town
Yeovil Town collected their first league goals and victory of the season at the expense of struggling Walsall.
After a first half which saw both sides waste good chances, James Hayter's header from Kevin Dawson's cross put the Glovers ahead after the interval.
Tom Bradshaw equalised from close range for the Saddlers, but they conceded a minute later.
Dawson went from provider to scorer as he forced the ball home for a first Yeovil win back in League One.
Walsall boss Dean Smith told BBC WM 95.6:
"I feel very disappointed, we should've been three goals to the good in the first half.
"We've carved them open a number of times, but couldn't take our chances.
"We expected them to come out of the traps in the second half because Gary would have told them he wasn't happy the way we were carving them open.
"The way we reacted to their second goal wasn't good. We should've had a penalty, but fell away after that."
Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:
"We definitely deserved the victory.
"In the first half we had a position of strength and we kept them down to limited chances.
"But I wanted to get into them a little bit at half-time because we were defending well but not getting in amongst them, there wasn't that real passion to get a goal.
"And all of a sudden they did come out and they showed each other what you need to win football matches."
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1O'Donnell
- 22KinsellaBooked at 55mins
- 6Downing
- 5Holden
- 3Taylor
- 26B CliffordSubstituted forMorrisat 77'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 24GrimesBooked at 60mins
- 10SawyersSubstituted forBakayokoat 83'minutes
- 14BenningSubstituted forFordeat 63'minutes
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 11Baxendale
- 13MacGillivray
- 17Flanagan
- 18Morris
- 20Bakayoko
- 27Forde
- 28Rowley
Yeovil
- 1Weale
- 6SokolikBooked at 65mins
- 5Martin
- 20NugentBooked at 90mins
- 11FoleyBooked at 86minsSubstituted forRalphat 90+3'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 7DawsonSubstituted forHoskinsat 81'minutes
- 23Gillett
- 3SmithBooked at 78mins
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 9Hayter
Substitutes
- 2Moloney
- 12Krysiak
- 13Moore
- 14Hoskins
- 16Ralph
- 21Brooks
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 3,758
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Yeovil Town 2.
Attempt missed. Andy Taylor (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Nathan Ralph replaces Sam Foley.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Anthony Forde (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Booking
Sam Foley (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).
Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Kevin Dawson.
Attempt missed. Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kieron Morris replaces Billy Clifford.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Yeovil Town).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Yeovil Town 2. Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Yeovil Town 1. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
Attempt missed. Billy Clifford (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jakub Sokolik.
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Foley (Yeovil Town).
Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Andy Taylor.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Walsall).
Sam Foley (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jakub Sokolik (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Malvind Benning.
Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Hayter (Yeovil Town).