Gillingham 2-2 Swindon Town

Gillingham's on-loan goalkeeper Stephen Bywater scored a late own goal to rescue a point for Swindon.

Danny Kedwell put the Gills ahead after Swindon keeper Wes Foderingham's error, but Andy Williams fired Town level.

Kortney Hause restored Gillingham's lead from Bradley Dack's pass before Brennan Dickenson hit Town's bar.

Bywater dropped Raphael Branco's cross into his own net and Gills boss Peter Taylor was sent to the stand after a clash with Swindon's Mark Cooper.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"That's now two games we should have won and we've had to go to the wire to get a point.

"I can't keep talking about it. We can't concede goals like that because we've had to chase a game which should have been finished at half-time."

On the late fracas with Gillingham manager Peter Taylor: "Emotions were running high and there were a few words exchanged. When you score that late you tend to celebrate with too much gusto.

"There was no malice in it from our point of view. If I've offended him, then I apologise."