Match ends, Gillingham 2, Swindon Town 2.
Gillingham 2-2 Swindon Town
- From the section Football
Gillingham's on-loan goalkeeper Stephen Bywater scored a late own goal to rescue a point for Swindon.
Danny Kedwell put the Gills ahead after Swindon keeper Wes Foderingham's error, but Andy Williams fired Town level.
Kortney Hause restored Gillingham's lead from Bradley Dack's pass before Brennan Dickenson hit Town's bar.
Bywater dropped Raphael Branco's cross into his own net and Gills boss Peter Taylor was sent to the stand after a clash with Swindon's Mark Cooper.
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"That's now two games we should have won and we've had to go to the wire to get a point.
"I can't keep talking about it. We can't concede goals like that because we've had to chase a game which should have been finished at half-time."
On the late fracas with Gillingham manager Peter Taylor: "Emotions were running high and there were a few words exchanged. When you score that late you tend to celebrate with too much gusto.
"There was no malice in it from our point of view. If I've offended him, then I apologise."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 30Bywater
- 6Legge
- 4Egan
- 5HauseBooked at 52mins
- 2FishSubstituted forMcGlashanat 45'minutes
- 20Davies
- 23Dack
- 8Hessenthaler
- 31Hoyte
- 9KedwellBooked at 79mins
- 19NorrisSubstituted forDickensonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McGlashan
- 12Morris
- 14German
- 17Millbank
- 18Pritchard
- 24Dickenson
- 25McKain
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 29Branco
- 2Thompson
- 6Turnbull
- 3Byrne
- 8KasimBooked at 87mins
- 4LuongoSubstituted forLelanat 83'minutes
- 7GladwinSubstituted forBarkerat 76'minutes
- 11B Smith
- 9Smith
- 10Williams
Substitutes
- 15Lelan
- 16Waldon
- 18Barker
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 28Smith
- 32Marshall
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 5,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, Swindon Town 2.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Goal!
Own Goal by Stephen Bywater, Gillingham. Gillingham 2, Swindon Town 2.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Josh Lelan replaces Massimo Luongo.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raphael Rossi Branco (Swindon Town).
Hand ball by Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town).
Attempt blocked. Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Kedwell (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. George Barker replaces Ben Gladwin.
Attempt saved. Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Gavin Hoyte.
Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham).
Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
Attempt blocked. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Foul by Brad Smith (Swindon Town).
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Brad Smith (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kortney Hause (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, Swindon Town 1. Kortney Hause (Gillingham) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Swindon Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.