Match ends, Chesterfield 0, MK Dons 1.
Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons
Benik Afobe scored the only goal as MK Dons ended Chesterfield's unbeaten start to the season.
Ben Reeves sliced an early Dons chance wide and Sam Hird headed wastefully wide for the hosts before the break.
Afobe beat two defenders as he cut in from the right to drive the second-half winner inside the near post.
After the Arsenal loanee missed two chances to seal victory Chesterfield pressed for the leveller, with Ian Evatt heading over in injury time.
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"They're as difficult as you'll come against away from home. We go away very positive.
"We've not got masses of numbers but we've got a good 18 who can really compete.
"This was probably the most difficult game we've played this season."
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 2Darikwa
- 23Evatt
- 4Hird
- 3Jones
- 5MorsyBooked at 87mins
- 8RyanSubstituted forGardnerat 81'minutes
- 18BocoSubstituted forGnanduilletat 63'minutes
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forBanksat 63'minutes
- 11RobertsBooked at 33mins
- 17Doyle
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 9Gnanduillet
- 16Raglan
- 19Dawes
- 20Chapman
- 24Banks
- 26Johnson
MK Dons
- 1MartinSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 45'minutes
- 2HodsonSubstituted forBaldockat 55'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 33mins
- 6Kay
- 3Lewington
- 8Potter
- 14Alli
- 17Powell
- 10ReevesBooked at 45mins
- 9BowditchSubstituted forGriggat 89'minutes
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 4Flanagan
- 11Grigg
- 15Randall
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Baldock
- 19Hitchcock
- 29Burns
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 5,811
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, MK Dons 1.
Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Daniel Powell.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Ben Reeves.
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Thomas Lee.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. William Grigg replaces Dean Bowditch.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
Booking
George Baldock (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Jimmy Ryan.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Dele Alli.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Hand ball by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).
Foul by Sam Hird (Chesterfield).
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Jay O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Romuald Boco.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. George Baldock replaces Lee Hodson because of an injury.
Delay in match Lee Hodson (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Hodson (MK Dons).