League One
Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons

Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons

Benik Afobe scored the only goal as MK Dons ended Chesterfield's unbeaten start to the season.

Ben Reeves sliced an early Dons chance wide and Sam Hird headed wastefully wide for the hosts before the break.

Afobe beat two defenders as he cut in from the right to drive the second-half winner inside the near post.

After the Arsenal loanee missed two chances to seal victory Chesterfield pressed for the leveller, with Ian Evatt heading over in injury time.

Robinson on MK Dons v Chesterfield

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"They're as difficult as you'll come against away from home. We go away very positive.

"We've not got masses of numbers but we've got a good 18 who can really compete.

"This was probably the most difficult game we've played this season."

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Lee
  • 2Darikwa
  • 23Evatt
  • 4Hird
  • 3Jones
  • 5MorsyBooked at 87mins
  • 8RyanSubstituted forGardnerat 81'minutes
  • 18BocoSubstituted forGnanduilletat 63'minutes
  • 10O'SheaSubstituted forBanksat 63'minutes
  • 11RobertsBooked at 33mins
  • 17Doyle

Substitutes

  • 7Gardner
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 16Raglan
  • 19Dawes
  • 20Chapman
  • 24Banks
  • 26Johnson

MK Dons

  • 1MartinSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 45'minutes
  • 2HodsonSubstituted forBaldockat 55'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 33mins
  • 6Kay
  • 3Lewington
  • 8Potter
  • 14Alli
  • 17Powell
  • 10ReevesBooked at 45mins
  • 9BowditchSubstituted forGriggat 89'minutes
  • 23Afobe

Substitutes

  • 4Flanagan
  • 11Grigg
  • 15Randall
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Baldock
  • 19Hitchcock
  • 29Burns
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
5,811

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, MK Dons 1.

Attempt missed. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Daniel Powell.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Ben Reeves.

Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Thomas Lee.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. William Grigg replaces Dean Bowditch.

Booking

Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).

Darren Potter (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.

Booking

George Baldock (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).

Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).

Ben Reeves (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Jimmy Ryan.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Dele Alli.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Hand ball by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).

Foul by Sam Hird (Chesterfield).

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by George Baldock.

Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Gary Roberts (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Baldock (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Tendayi Darikwa (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Chesterfield) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Jay O'Shea.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Romuald Boco.

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eoin Doyle (Chesterfield).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. George Baldock replaces Lee Hodson because of an injury.

Delay in match Lee Hodson (MK Dons) because of an injury.

Jay O'Shea (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Hodson (MK Dons).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33005149
2Bradford32106337
3Bristol City32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Peterborough32015416
6Chesterfield32014316
7Crawley32013306
8Preston31206245
9Port Vale31205325
10Doncaster31115414
11Swindon31115414
12Leyton Orient31114314
13Gillingham31116604
14Coventry31115504
15Barnsley31114404
16Notts County31113304
17Rochdale31026513
18Sheff Utd310234-13
19Yeovil310226-43
20Walsall302123-12
21Oldham302146-22
22Colchester301246-21
23Crewe300349-50
24Scunthorpe300319-80
View full League One table

