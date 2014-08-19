Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons

From the section

Benik Afobe scored the only goal as MK Dons ended Chesterfield's unbeaten start to the season.

Ben Reeves sliced an early Dons chance wide and Sam Hird headed wastefully wide for the hosts before the break.

Afobe beat two defenders as he cut in from the right to drive the second-half winner inside the near post.

After the Arsenal loanee missed two chances to seal victory Chesterfield pressed for the leveller, with Ian Evatt heading over in injury time.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"They're as difficult as you'll come against away from home. We go away very positive.

"We've not got masses of numbers but we've got a good 18 who can really compete.

"This was probably the most difficult game we've played this season."