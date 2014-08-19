Match ends, Coventry City 2, Barnsley 2.
Coventry City 2-2 Barnsley
Leroy Lita struck the equaliser for Barnsley as they twice came from behind to secure a hard-fought draw against Coventry City.
The hosts were in front early on when Josh McQuoid netted from close range to claim his first goal for the club.
Conor Hourihane then powered home a free-kick to equalise, only for Jordan Clarke to volley Coventry ahead again.
But Lita secured a point for the Tykes when he took advantage of a defensive mix-up and headed home from two yards.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 23Allsop
- 2Willis
- 4Webster
- 5Johnson
- 24ClarkeBooked at 33mins
- 7Fleck
- 10SwansonSubstituted forDanielsat 81'minutes
- 11O'Brien
- 26Haynes
- 9McQuoidSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
- 20TudgaySubstituted forJacksonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 6Thomas
- 12Jackson
- 14Coulibaly
- 15Miller
- 17Daniels
- 18Phillips
Barnsley
- 12Davies
- 2Brown
- 5Nyatanga
- 6CranieBooked at 74mins
- 3Dudgeon
- 4Berry
- 32Bailey
- 8HourihaneBooked at 90mins
- 7TreacySubstituted forDigbyat 64'minutes
- 9WinnallSubstituted forHemmingsat 90+1'minutes
- 33LitaSubstituted forColeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Hemmings
- 14Digby
- 15Mvoto
- 17Abbott
- 24Dibble
- 29Bree
- 44Cole
- Referee:
- Pat Miller
- Attendance:
- 2,376
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Barnsley 2.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John Fleck.
Booking
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Shaun Miller (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. Simeon Jackson (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Kane Hemmings replaces Sam Winnall.
Foul by Andy Webster (Coventry City).
Adam Davies (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Foul by Billy Daniels (Coventry City).
Luke Berry (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Haynes (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. James Bailey (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John Fleck.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Billy Daniels replaces Danny Swanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Simeon Jackson replaces Marcus Tudgay.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Luke Berry (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Coventry City).
Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reda Johnson (Coventry City).
Adam Davies (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Martin Cranie (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Shaun Miller (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Barnsley).
Foul by John Fleck (Coventry City).
Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jordan Willis.
Joe Dudgeon (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Reda Johnson (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James Bailey.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Shaun Miller replaces Josh McQuoid.
Andy Webster (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Digby (Barnsley).