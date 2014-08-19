Coventry City 2-2 Barnsley

Leroy Lita struck the equaliser for Barnsley as they twice came from behind to secure a hard-fought draw against Coventry City.

The hosts were in front early on when Josh McQuoid netted from close range to claim his first goal for the club.

Conor Hourihane then powered home a free-kick to equalise, only for Jordan Clarke to volley Coventry ahead again.

But Lita secured a point for the Tykes when he took advantage of a defensive mix-up and headed home from two yards.