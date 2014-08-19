Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Peterborough United 1-2 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Ben Davies' superb goal secured Sheffield United's first points of the season and ended Peterborough United's perfect start to the campaign.
Posh dominated the first half possession but found themselves behind when Jose Baxter applied a smart finish to a one-two with Marc McNulty.
Shaun Brisley headed in Jon Taylor's corner to level for the home side.
Taylor and Tyrone Barnett had chances to put Posh in front but Davies struck from the edge of the area to win it.
Kyle Vassell could have snatched a last-gasp point for Darren Ferguson's men but his shot was smothered by the Blades defence.
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:
"It's frustrating to say the least. In the first half I thought we were outstanding. Our pace and tempo, they couldn't live with it. Some of our football was outstanding.
"In that half we should have been out of sight and we switched off for one moment.
"We had two great chances in the second half through Taylor and Barnett and if we had gone ahead we would have been hard to stop."
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 2Smith
- 4Brisley
- 22Almeida SantosSubstituted forBurgessat 62'minutes
- 3NtlheSubstituted forFerdinandat 75'minutes
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 8Payne
- 15Anderson
- 7TaylorSubstituted forBarnettat 70'minutes
- 12Vassell
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 11McCann
- 13Day
- 17Newell
- 18Ferdinand
- 21Burgess
- 23Barnett
- 28Anderson
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 2Alcock
- 15Collins
- 17McGahey
- 19McEveley
- 16Davies
- 8Doyle
- 6Basham
- 9Murphy
- 11BaxterSubstituted forFlynnat 83'minutes
- 12McNultySubstituted forHigdonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harris
- 5Butler
- 7Flynn
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 21Higdon
- 22Reed
- 24Turner
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 6,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Hand ball by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Payne (Peterborough United).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United).
Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).
Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Jose Baxter.
Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Brisley.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Kgosi Ntlhe because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Higdon replaces Marc McNulty.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jon Taylor.
Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Christian Burgess replaces Ricardo Santos because of an injury.
Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Brisley.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 1.