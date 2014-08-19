Peterborough United 1-2 Sheffield United

Davies joined Sheffield United from Derby in the summer after a loan spell last season

Ben Davies' superb goal secured Sheffield United's first points of the season and ended Peterborough United's perfect start to the campaign.

Posh dominated the first half possession but found themselves behind when Jose Baxter applied a smart finish to a one-two with Marc McNulty.

Shaun Brisley headed in Jon Taylor's corner to level for the home side.

Taylor and Tyrone Barnett had chances to put Posh in front but Davies struck from the edge of the area to win it.

Kyle Vassell could have snatched a last-gasp point for Darren Ferguson's men but his shot was smothered by the Blades defence.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It's frustrating to say the least. In the first half I thought we were outstanding. Our pace and tempo, they couldn't live with it. Some of our football was outstanding.

"In that half we should have been out of sight and we switched off for one moment.

"We had two great chances in the second half through Taylor and Barnett and if we had gone ahead we would have been hard to stop."