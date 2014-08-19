League One
Peterborough1Sheff Utd2

Peterborough United 1-2 Sheffield United

Ben Davies
Davies joined Sheffield United from Derby in the summer after a loan spell last season

Ben Davies' superb goal secured Sheffield United's first points of the season and ended Peterborough United's perfect start to the campaign.

Posh dominated the first half possession but found themselves behind when Jose Baxter applied a smart finish to a one-two with Marc McNulty.

Shaun Brisley headed in Jon Taylor's corner to level for the home side.

Taylor and Tyrone Barnett had chances to put Posh in front but Davies struck from the edge of the area to win it.

Kyle Vassell could have snatched a last-gasp point for Darren Ferguson's men but his shot was smothered by the Blades defence.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"It's frustrating to say the least. In the first half I thought we were outstanding. Our pace and tempo, they couldn't live with it. Some of our football was outstanding.

"In that half we should have been out of sight and we switched off for one moment.

"We had two great chances in the second half through Taylor and Barnett and if we had gone ahead we would have been hard to stop."

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 27Alnwick
  • 2Smith
  • 4Brisley
  • 22Almeida SantosSubstituted forBurgessat 62'minutes
  • 3NtlheSubstituted forFerdinandat 75'minutes
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 8Payne
  • 15Anderson
  • 7TaylorSubstituted forBarnettat 70'minutes
  • 12Vassell
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 11McCann
  • 13Day
  • 17Newell
  • 18Ferdinand
  • 21Burgess
  • 23Barnett
  • 28Anderson

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 2Alcock
  • 15Collins
  • 17McGahey
  • 19McEveley
  • 16Davies
  • 8Doyle
  • 6Basham
  • 9Murphy
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forFlynnat 83'minutes
  • 12McNultySubstituted forHigdonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harris
  • 5Butler
  • 7Flynn
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 21Higdon
  • 22Reed
  • 24Turner
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
6,578

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Hand ball by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Payne (Peterborough United).

Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United).

Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).

Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 2. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ryan Flynn replaces Jose Baxter.

Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Christian Burgess (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Brisley.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Kane Ferdinand replaces Kgosi Ntlhe because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Higdon replaces Marc McNulty.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jon Taylor.

Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).

Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Christian Burgess replaces Ricardo Santos because of an injury.

Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United).

Attempt saved. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sean Brisley.

Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Kgosi Ntlhe (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Sheffield United 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33005149
2Bradford32106337
3Bristol City32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Peterborough32015416
6Chesterfield32014316
7Crawley32013306
8Preston31206245
9Port Vale31205325
10Doncaster31115414
11Swindon31115414
12Leyton Orient31114314
13Gillingham31116604
14Coventry31115504
15Barnsley31114404
16Notts County31113304
17Rochdale31026513
18Sheff Utd310234-13
19Yeovil310226-43
20Walsall302123-12
21Oldham302146-22
22Colchester301246-21
23Crewe300349-50
24Scunthorpe300319-80
View full League One table

