Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Preston North End 1.
Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Preston North End
Nathan Tyson struck late to grab a point for Doncaster as they denied Preston back-to-back away wins.
Preston opened the scoring when a Paul Gallagher cross was headed out to Chris Humphrey, who rifled in a wonderful goal from distance into the top corner.
Doncaster piled on the pressure in response, and were rewarded as they broke forward, the ball falling to Tyson who fired in from close range.
The late draw sees Doncaster remain in 10th, while Preston fall to eighth.
Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It's frustrating but these things happen in football. We were on the other end of it the other week when we got a late goal against Notts County.
"Overall we were quite comfortable - they've not had too many opportunities over the course of the game and I thought we would see the game out in a professional manner."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Steer
- 22Wabara
- 5JonesSubstituted forWakefieldat 12'minutes
- 12McCullough
- 3Evina
- 26Coppinger
- 21De Val
- 18Keegan
- 4FurmanSubstituted forTysonat 71'minutes
- 23Bennett
- 9Robinson
Substitutes
- 13Marosi
- 14Tyson
- 15Wakefield
- 25Peterson
- 29Middleton
- 30Askins
- 32Whitehouse
Preston
- 1Jones
- 15WoodsBooked at 90mins
- 5Clarke
- 6WrightBooked at 74mins
- 20Davies
- 8KilkennyBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKingat 62'minutes
- 7HumphreySubstituted forLittleat 70'minutes
- 30Brownhill
- 31Browne
- 12GallagherSubstituted forHayhurstat 87'minutes
- 14Garner
Substitutes
- 4Wiseman
- 9Davies
- 18Little
- 19Welsh
- 21Stuckmann
- 22King
- 24Hayhurst
- Referee:
- Gary Sutton
- Attendance:
- 6,513
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Preston North End 1.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Reece Wabara.
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Liam Wakefield.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Preston North End 1. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. William Hayhurst replaces Paul Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Calum Woods (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Booking
Bailey Wright (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Theo Robinson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Dean Furman.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Andy Little replaces Chris Humphrey.
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Preston North End 1. Chris Humphrey (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Foul by Reece Wabara (Doncaster Rovers).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Furman (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jack King replaces Neil Kilkenny.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Doncaster Rovers).
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.