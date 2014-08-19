Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

Nathan Tyson's late equaliser is his first goal for his new club.

Nathan Tyson struck late to grab a point for Doncaster as they denied Preston back-to-back away wins.

Preston opened the scoring when a Paul Gallagher cross was headed out to Chris Humphrey, who rifled in a wonderful goal from distance into the top corner.

Doncaster piled on the pressure in response, and were rewarded as they broke forward, the ball falling to Tyson who fired in from close range.

The late draw sees Doncaster remain in 10th, while Preston fall to eighth.

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It's frustrating but these things happen in football. We were on the other end of it the other week when we got a late goal against Notts County.

"Overall we were quite comfortable - they've not had too many opportunities over the course of the game and I thought we would see the game out in a professional manner."