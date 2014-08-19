Oldham Athletic 1-1 Port Vale

Tom Pope scored his fifth goal of the season to help Port Vale to a point

Tom Pope's prolific start to the campaign continued as he helped earn Port Vale a draw away at Oldham.

The striker's fifth goal of the season put Vale ahead as he headed in from a Ben Williamson cross.

James Wilson headed in a Mike Jones corner to level the game, before Chris Lines nodded against the bar as Vale sought a winner.

Vale keeper Sam Johnson made a late save to turn Danny Philliskirk's header over the bar to keep the score level.

The visitors fall to ninth while winless Oldham lie in 21st place.

Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought it was a good performance. We won the game on the grass but not quite on the scoreboard. Sometimes that's the way it goes.

"If the lads can take that sort of quality into the games moving forward, and just maybe get that final ball a little bit better, we'll fine.

"I was pleased with the performance but disappointed not to get the three points."