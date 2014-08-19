Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Port Vale 1.
Oldham Athletic 1-1 Port Vale
Tom Pope's prolific start to the campaign continued as he helped earn Port Vale a draw away at Oldham.
The striker's fifth goal of the season put Vale ahead as he headed in from a Ben Williamson cross.
James Wilson headed in a Mike Jones corner to level the game, before Chris Lines nodded against the bar as Vale sought a winner.
Vale keeper Sam Johnson made a late save to turn Danny Philliskirk's header over the bar to keep the score level.
The visitors fall to ninth while winless Oldham lie in 21st place.
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I thought it was a good performance. We won the game on the grass but not quite on the scoreboard. Sometimes that's the way it goes.
"If the lads can take that sort of quality into the games moving forward, and just maybe get that final ball a little bit better, we'll fine.
"I was pleased with the performance but disappointed not to get the three points."
Line-ups
Oldham
- 1Rachubka
- 2Brown
- 5Elokobi
- 16Wilson
- 3Mills
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 76'minutes
- 6Kelly
- 8Jones
- 11Forte
- 10Philliskirk
- 14Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 4Dieng
- 7Dayton
- 13Coleman
- 19Noble
- 21Kusunga
- 22Gros
- 27Morgan-Smith
Port Vale
- 12Johnson
- 21Veseli
- 6Duffy
- 5McGivern
- 3Dickinson
- 7BirchallSubstituted forDanielat 59'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 10Lines
- 15O'ConnorBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
- 20MarshallSubstituted forJenningsat 74'minutes
- 9Williamson
- 11Pope
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 2Yates
- 4Robertson
- 8Dodds
- 14Daniel
- 17Brown
- 18Jennings
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 3,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Port Vale 1.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).
Colin Daniel (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Veseli.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).
Michael Brown (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Dickinson (Port Vale).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Sam Johnson.
Attempt saved. Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Amari Morgan-Smith (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan McGivern (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Michael Brown replaces Michael O'Connor.
Dangerous play by George Elokobi (Oldham Athletic).
Adam Yates (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Connor Brown.
Hand ball by Amari Morgan-Smith (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Joseph Mills (Oldham Athletic).
Frederic Veseli (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Colin Daniel (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Carl Winchester.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Steven Jennings replaces Mark Marshall.
Chris Lines (Port Vale) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic).
Ryan McGivern (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic).
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).
Richard Duffy (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by James Wilson (Oldham Athletic).