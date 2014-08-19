League One
Crewe2Rochdale5

Crewe Alexandra 2-5 Rochdale

Matt Done

Emergency striker Matt Done scored a hat-trick as Rochdale came from behind to crush Crewe Alexandra and earn a first win of the season.

Marcus Haber fired the hosts ahead but Ian Henderson prodded a leveller and teed up Done, whose tap-in made it 2-1.

Done ran clear to strike a third but Haber's second, when he glanced home Matt Tootle's cross, made it 3-2.

However, Peter Vincenti drove in number four and Done completed his treble with a fine strike after racing clear.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

Hill on Crewe v Rochdale

"People looked at the starting line-up and thought 'he's gone mad'.

"There's got to be a certain bravery or stupidity to what I do. The reward was the result and the performance.

"At the end of the game, it felt better than winning promotion because there was a massive risk to picking that side."

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 13Garratt
  • 2Tootle
  • 6Dugdale
  • 5Ray
  • 24Leigh
  • 42GrantSubstituted forAtkinsonat 73'minutes
  • 17Waters
  • 25Haber
  • 28NessBooked at 74mins
  • 7Turton
  • 21MolyneuxSubstituted forOliverat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 3Guthrie
  • 8Atkinson
  • 9Oliver
  • 10Inman
  • 14Saunders
  • 18Nolan

Rochdale

  • 22Logan
  • 2RaffertyBooked at 85mins
  • 5Eastham
  • 17Tanser
  • 33Kennedy
  • 3Bennett
  • 14HéryBooked at 57minsSubstituted forAndrewat 75'minutes
  • 7VincentiSubstituted forCampsat 84'minutes
  • 16DoneSubstituted forDawsonat 89'minutes
  • 40Henderson
  • 24Allen

Substitutes

  • 9Andrew
  • 12Dawson
  • 19Donnelly
  • 21Musangu
  • 25Rose
  • 26Logan
  • 28Camps
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
3,742

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5.

Attempt blocked. Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).

Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Scott Tanser (Rochdale).

Foul by Rhys Bennett (Rochdale).

Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Dawson replaces Matt Done.

Booking

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Callum Camps replaces Peter Vincenti.

Attempt missed. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Conrad Logan.

Attempt blocked. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Kennedy (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces Bastien Héry.

Booking

Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Vadaine Oliver replaces Lee Molyneux.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Atkinson replaces Anthony Grant.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ian Henderson.

Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 4. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Henderson.

Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).

Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood33005149
2Bradford32106337
3Bristol City32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Peterborough32015416
6Chesterfield32014316
7Crawley32013306
8Preston31206245
9Port Vale31205325
10Doncaster31115414
11Swindon31115414
12Leyton Orient31114314
13Gillingham31116604
14Coventry31115504
15Barnsley31114404
16Notts County31113304
17Rochdale31026513
18Sheff Utd310234-13
19Yeovil310226-43
20Walsall302123-12
21Oldham302146-22
22Colchester301246-21
23Crewe300349-50
24Scunthorpe300319-80
View full League One table

