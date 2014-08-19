Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5.
Crewe Alexandra 2-5 Rochdale
-
- From the section Football
Emergency striker Matt Done scored a hat-trick as Rochdale came from behind to crush Crewe Alexandra and earn a first win of the season.
Marcus Haber fired the hosts ahead but Ian Henderson prodded a leveller and teed up Done, whose tap-in made it 2-1.
Done ran clear to strike a third but Haber's second, when he glanced home Matt Tootle's cross, made it 3-2.
However, Peter Vincenti drove in number four and Done completed his treble with a fine strike after racing clear.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"People looked at the starting line-up and thought 'he's gone mad'.
"There's got to be a certain bravery or stupidity to what I do. The reward was the result and the performance.
"At the end of the game, it felt better than winning promotion because there was a massive risk to picking that side."
Line-ups
Crewe
- 13Garratt
- 2Tootle
- 6Dugdale
- 5Ray
- 24Leigh
- 42GrantSubstituted forAtkinsonat 73'minutes
- 17Waters
- 25Haber
- 28NessBooked at 74mins
- 7Turton
- 21MolyneuxSubstituted forOliverat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 3Guthrie
- 8Atkinson
- 9Oliver
- 10Inman
- 14Saunders
- 18Nolan
Rochdale
- 22Logan
- 2RaffertyBooked at 85mins
- 5Eastham
- 17Tanser
- 33Kennedy
- 3Bennett
- 14HéryBooked at 57minsSubstituted forAndrewat 75'minutes
- 7VincentiSubstituted forCampsat 84'minutes
- 16DoneSubstituted forDawsonat 89'minutes
- 40Henderson
- 24Allen
Substitutes
- 9Andrew
- 12Dawson
- 19Donnelly
- 21Musangu
- 25Rose
- 26Logan
- 28Camps
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 3,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5.
Attempt blocked. Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Scott Tanser (Rochdale).
Foul by Rhys Bennett (Rochdale).
Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Stephen Dawson replaces Matt Done.
Booking
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Callum Camps replaces Peter Vincenti.
Attempt missed. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Billy Waters (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Conrad Logan.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Kennedy (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces Bastien Héry.
Booking
Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Ness (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Vadaine Oliver replaces Lee Molyneux.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Atkinson replaces Anthony Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 5. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Attempt saved. Matt Done (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Rochdale 4. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Marcus Haber (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.