Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle snatched a draw at the death against Stevenage as substitute Deane Smalley scored a penalty eight minutes into injury time.

Connor Calcutt came off the bench to put the visitors ahead after the break, looping a header from a Chris Whelpdale cross over keeper Luke McCormick.

Sam Beasant then denied Argyle's Jason Banton a response from 20 yards.

Smalley eventually levelled after Bira Dembele handled the ball in a goal-mouth scramble deep into added time.

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2MellorBooked at 45mins
  • 5Nelson
  • 29Hartley
  • 16McHugh
  • 7Alessandra
  • 4CoxSubstituted forAllenat 60'minutes
  • 28O'Connor
  • 8Banton
  • 14HarveySubstituted forSmalleyat 60'minutes
  • 9ReidSubstituted forMorganat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bittner
  • 3Purrington
  • 10Morgan
  • 11Blizzard
  • 22Smalley
  • 24Allen

Stevenage

  • 1Beasant
  • 23Okimo
  • 5Ashton
  • 19Wells
  • 3Dembele
  • 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forPettat 81'minutes
  • 22LeeSubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
  • 8WaltonBooked at 76mins
  • 6BondBooked at 51mins
  • 9CharlesSubstituted forCalcuttat 45'minutes
  • 34Deacon

Substitutes

  • 11Pett
  • 15Calcutt
  • 16Day
  • 27Johnson
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
6,240

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1. Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by Bira Dembele (Stevenage) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Ryan Johnson replaces Charlie Lee because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roarie Deacon (Stevenage).

Foul by Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle).

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Chris Whelpdale because of an injury.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jerome Okimo.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Andy Bond.

Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jerome Okimo (Stevenage).

Booking

Simon Walton (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sam Beasant.

Attempt saved. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).

Attempt saved. River Allen (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Connor Calcutt (Stevenage) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Dean Wells (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Peter Hartley.

Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).

Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. River Allen replaces Lee Cox.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Reuben Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Deane Smalley replaces Tyler Harvey.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Charlie Lee.

Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe33007259
2Burton33004139
3Shrewsbury32108357
4Portsmouth32105237
5Wimbledon32104227
6Cheltenham32103127
7Wycombe32015326
8Southend32013126
9Mansfield32013216
10Plymouth31114224
11Tranmere31114314
12Bury31113214
13Cambridge31114404
14Luton31112204
15Northampton311123-14
16Stevenage311123-14
17York30304403
18Dag & Red310235-23
19Carlisle301214-31
20Exeter301215-41
21Oxford Utd300314-30
22Newport300326-40
23Hartlepool300305-50
24Accrington300317-60
View full League Two table

