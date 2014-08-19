Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1.
Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Stevenage
-
- From the section Football
Plymouth Argyle snatched a draw at the death against Stevenage as substitute Deane Smalley scored a penalty eight minutes into injury time.
Connor Calcutt came off the bench to put the visitors ahead after the break, looping a header from a Chris Whelpdale cross over keeper Luke McCormick.
Sam Beasant then denied Argyle's Jason Banton a response from 20 yards.
Smalley eventually levelled after Bira Dembele handled the ball in a goal-mouth scramble deep into added time.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2MellorBooked at 45mins
- 5Nelson
- 29Hartley
- 16McHugh
- 7Alessandra
- 4CoxSubstituted forAllenat 60'minutes
- 28O'Connor
- 8Banton
- 14HarveySubstituted forSmalleyat 60'minutes
- 9ReidSubstituted forMorganat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittner
- 3Purrington
- 10Morgan
- 11Blizzard
- 22Smalley
- 24Allen
Stevenage
- 1Beasant
- 23Okimo
- 5Ashton
- 19Wells
- 3Dembele
- 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forPettat 81'minutes
- 22LeeSubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
- 8WaltonBooked at 76mins
- 6BondBooked at 51mins
- 9CharlesSubstituted forCalcuttat 45'minutes
- 34Deacon
Substitutes
- 11Pett
- 15Calcutt
- 16Day
- 27Johnson
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 6,240
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Stevenage 1. Deane Smalley (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Bira Dembele (Stevenage) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Ryan Johnson replaces Charlie Lee because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Peter Hartley (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roarie Deacon (Stevenage).
Foul by Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Chris Whelpdale because of an injury.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jerome Okimo.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Andy Bond.
Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerome Okimo (Stevenage).
Booking
Simon Walton (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Sam Beasant.
Attempt saved. Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. River Allen (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Connor Calcutt (Stevenage) header from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Dean Wells (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Jason Banton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. River Allen replaces Lee Cox.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Reuben Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Deane Smalley replaces Tyler Harvey.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Charlie Lee.
Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).