Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle snatched a draw at the death against Stevenage as substitute Deane Smalley scored a penalty eight minutes into injury time.

Connor Calcutt came off the bench to put the visitors ahead after the break, looping a header from a Chris Whelpdale cross over keeper Luke McCormick.

Sam Beasant then denied Argyle's Jason Banton a response from 20 yards.

Smalley eventually levelled after Bira Dembele handled the ball in a goal-mouth scramble deep into added time.